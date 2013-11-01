SAO PAULO Nov 1 Brazil's manufacturing activity eked out its first gain in four months in October as businesses increased output amid hopes for a stronger economy, though weak demand from abroad and sharply higher costs continued to weigh, a survey showed on Friday.

The closely watched HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for the Brazilian manufacturing sector rose to a seasonally adjusted 50.2 in October from 49.9 in September. It was the first time since June that the index rose above the 50 mark separating contraction from expansion.

Brazil's manufacturers have limited a sustained turnaround in the nation's sluggish economy as factories deal with high labor costs, poor infrastructure and a hefty tax burden.

Output rose at the fastest pace in five months, the survey said, with increases across the consumer, intermediate and capital goods segments.

New orders stabilized after three months of declines, with order growth in consumer and intermediate goods offsetting a fall in capital goods orders.

Brazil's currency, the real, has weakened over 8 percent against the U.S. dollar this year, though export orders continued to contract for the seventh straight month. Often a weaker currency helps boost exports by making locally produced products less expensive on the global market, though survey respondents pointed to lower demand from the United States and Europe.

Higher costs may have also contributed to that decline. The weaker currency contributed to a jump in input prices, which accelerated at their fastest pace since the depths of the global financial crisis in October, 2008.

Local manufacturers blamed a rise in imported raw materials costs, and largely passed the increases on into their selling prices, which touched their highest level since July, 2008.

While Brazil's annual inflation hit its lowest rate this year in September, economists polled by the central bank don't see it declining much further by the end of 2013.