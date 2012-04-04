* Markit's Brazil Service PMI drops to 53.8 from 57.1 in Feb

* Brazilian service sector growing steadily since Aug 2009

* Business confidence jumps to a record high

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, April 4 Growth in the Brazilian services sector slowed in March after reaching a five-year peak in the previous month, but confidence, as gauged by business expectations, reached an all-time high.

Markit's Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for the Brazilian services sector dropped to 53.8 in March, from 57.1 in February, after seasonal adjustments. It has now been above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction since August 2009.

"While the headline index retreated from one month earlier, other indicators still point to strong levels of activity in the services sector." said Andre Loes, Brazil chief economist at HSBC. "Business expectations, for example, jumped from 84.8 in February to an all-time high of 94.2."

Markit started collecting data for the Brazilian Service PMI in March 2007.

Brazil's buoyant service sector, fueled by by record-low unemployment and rising real wages, has helped offset the economic drag from the struggling manufacturing sector, which, according to goverment data released Tuesday, contracted nearly 4 percent in February from the same month a year ago.

Five service sectors reported an increase in activity in March, with transport & storage the only sector that registered a decline, Markit said. The hotel and restaurants sector led the latest expansion.

Employment in the sector also increased in March, extending the current period of job creation to 32 months, the firm added.

Brazil's robust household demand was largely unaffected by the recent economic slowdown, with unemployment at 5.7 percent in February, the lowest figure on record for the month.

After gross domestic product growth of 7.5 percent in 2010, Brazil's economy nearly screeched to a halt late last year, posting a full-year gain of just 2.7 percent - far less than originally predicted.

Earlier this week, another Markit PMI reading showed the Brazilian manufacturing sector growing in March for just the third month in a row, as domestic factories struggle with labor costs, cheap imports, and poor infrastructure.

On Tuesday, the government threw a lifeline to ailing Brazilian industry including tax breaks and cheap loans, hoping the new measures will help it reach its projection for GDP growth of as much as 4.5 percent in 2012, against a median expectation by private economists, in a central bank survey, for 3.2 percent growth.

While the strength in the domestic market may sustain a gradual economic recovery into 2012, analysts worry that it could also drive consumer inflation, as the central bank cuts rates to near record lows.

Service providers in Brazil raised their prices in March, passing larger cost burdens on to clients during the latest survey period, Markit said, adding that the rate of price increases was unchanged from February's 11-month high, but remained weaker than the rise in the cost of inputs.

Brazil's benchmark Selic rate is currently at 9.75 percent after five straight cuts, and analysts expect the central bank to slash rates once more this month to 9 percent.

Consumer prices in the world's sixth-largest economy are slowing on an annual basis after reaching a six-year high in September 2011, and are expected to have risen 5.4 percent in March, according to a Reuters poll.

The central bank forecasts an inflation rate of 4.4 percent at the year-end, slightly below the center of the government's target range at 4.5 percent. The median forecast of market analysts, according to a weekly central bank survey, is for 5.2 7 percent. (Editing by W Simon)