* HSBC PMI at 50.4 in May, lowest since October
* Companies cut workers at fastest pace in nine months
SAO PAULO May 31 Growth in Brazil's
manufacturing slowed for a fourth consecutive month to a near
standstill in May, adding to concerns the country's economic
recovery has been weaker than expected.
The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for the Brazilian
manufacturing sector fell to a seasonally adjusted
50.4 in May, from 50.8 in April. Still, the index stood above
the 50 mark that divides expansion from contraction, where it
has remained since October.
Output expanded at the lowest pace in seven months, with new
export orders stagnant from April. With idle capacity growing,
companies shed workers at the fastest rate in nine months,
according to the data compiled by research firm Markit.
Weak industrial output has held Brazil's economy back in the
past few years. Manufacturers have struggled with weak global
demand and structural challenges such as low productivity, high
taxes, infrastructure bottlenecks and a tight labor market.
"Economic activity in the manufacturing sector is barely
expanding," said Andre Loes, Brazil chief economist at HSBC.
"The divergence between faster growth in output prices and a
slower rise in input costs, meanwhile, may be the result of
efforts by firms to restore margins."
Brazil grew just 0.6 percent in the first quarter from the
previous one, prompting many economists to trim
their forecasts for this year's expansion to around 2.5 percent
from 3.0 percent previously.