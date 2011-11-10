(Repeats Wednesday story for wider audience)
* Government may relax some credit curbs, source says
* Ease on IOF tax on stocks is also being considered
* Aims to prevent global crisis from spreading to Brazil
By Patricia Duarte
SAO PAULO, Nov 9 Brazil's government is
considering the partial or total removal of some restrictions
on bank lending and taxes on stock trading to protect the
economy from a potential seizure of global credit markets, a
government official told Reuters on Wednesday.
Policymakers are analyzing any possible policy alternative
available, said the source with direct knowledge of the
situation, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity
of the issue. No decision has been made yet, the source noted.
"Markets out there took a bad dive, and the prospects are
not good ... We don't see much signs of relief," the source
said.
Early this year, the central bank hiked reserve and capital
requirements on certain types of consumer credit and hiked
taxes on some type of loans to individuals to slow red-hot
growth in lending. At the time, the bank said the move could
help it fight a jump in consumer prices, which have been rising
at the fastest pace in six years since April.
But the threat of an imminent sovereign debt crisis in
Europe has forced policymakers to reverse course and instead
seek ways to spur growth in Latin America's largest economy.
The central bank trimmed the overnight Selic lending rate
[BRCBMP=ECI] twice since August, bucking five straight
increases since the start of the year, to shore up the
already-slowing economy.
In an interview with news channel GloboNews late on
Wednesday, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said that the
government is ready to use economic policy to prevent the
global crisis from hampering the country.
"I think we run serious risks of seeing the global economy
slip, and that could hit us," he said.
