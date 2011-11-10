(Repeats Wednesday story for wider audience)

* Government may relax some credit curbs, source says

* Ease on IOF tax on stocks is also being considered

* Aims to prevent global crisis from spreading to Brazil

By Patricia Duarte

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 Brazil's government is considering the partial or total removal of some restrictions on bank lending and taxes on stock trading to protect the economy from a potential seizure of global credit markets, a government official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Policymakers are analyzing any possible policy alternative available, said the source with direct knowledge of the situation, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue. No decision has been made yet, the source noted.

"Markets out there took a bad dive, and the prospects are not good ... We don't see much signs of relief," the source said.

Early this year, the central bank hiked reserve and capital requirements on certain types of consumer credit and hiked taxes on some type of loans to individuals to slow red-hot growth in lending. At the time, the bank said the move could help it fight a jump in consumer prices, which have been rising at the fastest pace in six years since April.

But the threat of an imminent sovereign debt crisis in Europe has forced policymakers to reverse course and instead seek ways to spur growth in Latin America's largest economy. The central bank trimmed the overnight Selic lending rate [BRCBMP=ECI] twice since August, bucking five straight increases since the start of the year, to shore up the already-slowing economy.

In an interview with news channel GloboNews late on Wednesday, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said that the government is ready to use economic policy to prevent the global crisis from hampering the country.

"I think we run serious risks of seeing the global economy slip, and that could hit us," he said.

(Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Andrew Hay)