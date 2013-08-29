BRASILIA Aug 29 The Brazilian government will seek a lower primary budget surplus goal in 2014 after excluding some investments from the key fiscal measurement, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday.

A drop in revenues due to a sharp economic slowdown and a flurry of tax breaks forced President Dilma Rousseff's government to lower the primary surplus goal for 2013 to the equivalent of 2.3 percent of the gross domestic product from a previous 3.1 percent.

Mantega said that for next year the government will aim for a surplus equivalent to 2.1 percent of GDP. The primary surplus represents the public sector's excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments.