SAO PAULO, March 11 The average rental price for
homes in nine of Brazil's main metropolitan areas has risen
slower than inflation for each of the past nine months, a
private survey showed on Wednesday, underscoring how a sharp
economic slowdown has chilled the real estate market.
The FipeZap Rental Index rose an average 1.95 percent in the
12 months through February, while the official IPCA consumer
price index climbed 7.70 percent in the period.
Rental prices have actually fallen in Salvador, Curitiba and
Sao Bernardo do Campo, according to the report, while the
capital Brasilia was the only city in the study where rental
prices rose faster than consumer prices.
Think tank Fipe and real estate website Zap Imoveis have
been compiling the index since 2008, using the average prices
listed in online classified advertisements.
