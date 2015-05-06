SAO PAULO May 6 The average purchase price for homes in 20 of Brazil's main metropolitan areas likely rose more slowly than inflation for a fourth straight month in April, a private survey showed on Wednesday.

The survey underscores how a sharp economic slowdown has chilled the real estate market.

The FipeZap Price Index rose an average 5.25 percent in the 12 months through April. While the official IPCA consumer price index for the period is not expected to be released until Friday, Fipe's calculations based on a weekly central bank poll of economists forecasts the number at 8.16 percent.

Think-tank Fipe and real estate website Zap Imoveis have been compiling the index since 2008, using the average prices listed in online classified advertisements. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler)