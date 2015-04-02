SAO PAULO, April 2 The average purchase price
for homes in 20 of Brazil's main metropolitan areas likely rose
slower than inflation in March, a private survey showed on
Thursday, underscoring how a sharp economic slowdown has chilled
the real estate market.
The FipeZap Price Index rose an average 5.34 percent in the
12 months through March. While the official IPCA consumer price
index for the period is not expected to be released until April
8, Fipe's calculations based on a weekly central bank poll of
economists forecasts the number at 8.21 percent.
Think tank Fipe and real estate website Zap Imoveis have
been compiling the index since 2008, using the average prices
listed in online classified advertisements.
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)