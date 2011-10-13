WHAT: Decision on Brazil's benchmark Selic interest rate
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 19, after 6 p.m. local time (2000
GMT)
REUTERS FORECAST: Of the 26 analysts polled by Reuters, 22
said they expect the central bank to cut its benchmark Selic
rate by 50 basis points to 11.50 percent next week.
Two analysts saw a rate cut of 75 basis points next week
and two predicted a 100-basis-point cut.
Thirteen out of 14 analysts expect the bank to again cut
its rate by 50 basis points in November.
FACTORS TO WATCH: A deteriorating global economy and clear
signs of slowing economic growth at home are likely to prompt
the central bank to cut its benchmark rate again next week,
according to all analysts surveyed by Reuters.
However, persistently high inflation rates and a tight
labor market are seen keeping the bank from increasing the size
of the next rate cut beyond 50 basis points.
None of the 26 economist polled expected a rate cut smaller
than half a percentage point.
The bank shocked the market with a 50-basis-point rate cut
to 12 percent in late August, citing a gloomier global economy
as the reason behind the abrupt end of its aggressive
tightening cycle.
Annual inflation hit a six-year high of 7.31 percent in
September, adding to worries that the August rate cut could
have been premature and that authorities are prioritizing
economic growth over price stability.
Most in the market doubt the central bank will be able to
bring inflation back to the center of its target of 4.5 percent
plus or minus 2 percentage points.
Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini has also hinted at
a 50-basis-point rate cut by saying that "moderate" rate
adjustments were in line with inflation converging to the
center of the bank's band.
MARKET IMPACT: A 50-basis-point cut should not impact the
real BRBY as the market has already priced in that
possibility. However, some strategists say the currency could
gain slightly as some top investors had predicted a cut above
50 basis points next week.
A bigger rate cut is likely to make the real depreciate as
the currency turns less attractive for investors seeking higher
returns and expectations for heftier rate cuts in the future
increase.
Yields on interest rate futures <0#DIJ:> should move lower
if the bank surprises the market with a larger rate cut.
A 50-basis-point rate cut should lead to a flattening of
the rate futures curve as investors bet on a more gradual pace
of cuts ahead, analysts said.
(Reporting by Vanessa Stelzer and Alonso Soto; Editing by
James Dalgleish)