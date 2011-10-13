WHAT: Decision on Brazil's benchmark Selic interest rate

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 19, after 6 p.m. local time (2000 GMT)

REUTERS FORECAST: Of the 26 analysts polled by Reuters, 22 said they expect the central bank to cut its benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points to 11.50 percent next week.

Two analysts saw a rate cut of 75 basis points next week and two predicted a 100-basis-point cut.

Thirteen out of 14 analysts expect the bank to again cut its rate by 50 basis points in November.

FACTORS TO WATCH: A deteriorating global economy and clear signs of slowing economic growth at home are likely to prompt the central bank to cut its benchmark rate again next week, according to all analysts surveyed by Reuters.

However, persistently high inflation rates and a tight labor market are seen keeping the bank from increasing the size of the next rate cut beyond 50 basis points.

None of the 26 economist polled expected a rate cut smaller than half a percentage point.

The bank shocked the market with a 50-basis-point rate cut to 12 percent in late August, citing a gloomier global economy as the reason behind the abrupt end of its aggressive tightening cycle.

Annual inflation hit a six-year high of 7.31 percent in September, adding to worries that the August rate cut could have been premature and that authorities are prioritizing economic growth over price stability.

Most in the market doubt the central bank will be able to bring inflation back to the center of its target of 4.5 percent plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini has also hinted at a 50-basis-point rate cut by saying that "moderate" rate adjustments were in line with inflation converging to the center of the bank's band.

MARKET IMPACT: A 50-basis-point cut should not impact the real BRBY as the market has already priced in that possibility. However, some strategists say the currency could gain slightly as some top investors had predicted a cut above 50 basis points next week.

A bigger rate cut is likely to make the real depreciate as the currency turns less attractive for investors seeking higher returns and expectations for heftier rate cuts in the future increase.

Yields on interest rate futures <0#DIJ:> should move lower if the bank surprises the market with a larger rate cut.

A 50-basis-point rate cut should lead to a flattening of the rate futures curve as investors bet on a more gradual pace of cuts ahead, analysts said. (Reporting by Vanessa Stelzer and Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish)