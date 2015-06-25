(Repeats to new story number to widen distribution)
BRASILIA, June 25 Brazil's national monetary
council on Wednesday raised for the third consecutive time the
interest rate at which state development bank BNDES pegs its
loans, further reducing subsidies that have eroded the country's
finances in recent years.
The country's highest economic body, comprised of the
finance and planning ministers and central bank chief, raised
the so-called TJLP rate by another 50 basis points
to 6.5 percent for the third quarter of 2015.
Before its first hike in December, the government of
President Dilma Rousseff had kept the TJLP rate unchanged for
nearly two years to pump more cheap credit into Brazil's
stagnant economy.
