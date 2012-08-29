* Selic rate seen falling by 50 bps to new low of 7.5 pct

* End to rate-cutting cycle seen near as economy recovers

* Pick-up in inflation fans price worries in 2013

By Alonso Soto

BRASILIA, Aug 29 Brazil will likely lower its benchmark interest rate for the ninth straight time on Wednesday, to a record low of 7.50 percent, drawing a year-long rate-cutting campaign closer to an end as the world's No. 6 economy starts to show signs of life.

All 42 analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank to slash the so-called Selic rate by half a percentage point as policymakers keep up efforts to bolster a slow-moving economy.

Those efforts seem to be paying off as retail sales and economic activity data jumped unexpectedly in June, raising hopes for a stronger recovery following a flurry of government stimulus measures like tax breaks.

A pick-up in activity has also raised fears of inflation becoming a problem next year after a recent jump in global food prices reversed the downward trend of 12-month inflation.

Higher annual inflation, which at 5.37 percent is slightly above the 4.5 percent midpoint of the official target range, could put pressure on the central bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, to end the rate-cutting cycle as early as October.

"In our assessment, the Copom may choose to keep its options open to eventually extend the easing cycle beyond August but future easing rounds will likely be very data-dependent on the domestic inflation-activity nexus," Alberto Ramos, chief La t in American economist with Goldman Sachs, said in a research note.

Most economists expect the bank to slash rates by 25 basis points in October before ending the cycle that has brought down some of the world's highest interest rates closer to those of other emerging-market giants such as India and Russia.

Traders increased their bets on Tuesday that the central bank would leave the door open to another rate cut in October, driving interest rate futures lower and weighing on Brazil's currency, the real .

Economists widely expect the Selic rate to remain in single digits for the foreseeable future, no small feat in a country with a long history of runaway inflation and where interest rates nearly hit 30 percent less than a decade ago.

Lower rates are a top priority for President Dilma Rousseff, who has not bowed to pressure from thousands of striking public servants to increase spending, which could stoke inflation and force the central bank to raise rates in the near future.

RECOVERY PRIORITY NUMBER ONE

The path to lower rates began exactly a year ago when policymakers, led by central bank chief Alexandre Tombini, abruptly reversed course and started cutting the Selic, which stood at 12.5 percent.

Since then Tombini has not stopped, trimming 450 basis points off the Selic in a bid to shield the economy from a worsening European debt crisis as local inflation eased.

Rousseff has aided his efforts by slashing taxes on everything from cars to home appliances and keeping public spending in check. The government has also instructed state banks to increase lending to businesses at lower interest rates.

Still, the recovery has moved along at a snail's pace.

Activity has been slow to bounce back with industries failing to lift output while Brazil's consumer-led growth model shows signs of exhaustion. Economists predict the economy will grow less than 2 percent this year after expanding a staggering 7.5 percent only two years ago.

"Despite the recent rise in inflation, we believe the authorities are much more concerned about economic growth, and do not want to run the risk of aborting the recovery," Jose Faria, an analyst with Deutsche Bank, said in a note to clients.

Monetary policy alone may not be enough to bring back the impressive economic growth rates that made Brazil a star among emerging economies. In the last decade, Brazil grew on average about 4 percent a year.

Anemic investment, high production costs and lack of skilled labor are blamed for stunting growth in Brazil as consumers start to reach their debt limits after a credit boom.

Rousseff is now aiming to boost investment and lower some of the world's highest production costs. This month she announced measures to lure $65 billion in private capital to refurbish the country's decrepit road and rail networks.

Tombini has said actions to tackle high output costs are vital for the Brazilian economy to grow at sustainable levels in coming years. He also said that the bank will not hesitate to raise rates to fulfill its mandate of keeping prices stable.

The bank will announce its rate decision after 6 p.m. (2100 GMT).