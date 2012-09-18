* Finance minister says no need to raise rates in 2013

* Central bank chief Tombini sounds more cautious note

* Divergence highlights pressure on central bank

By Alonso Soto

BRASILIA, Sept 18 Top Brazilian economic policymakers are giving conflicting signals over the direction of interest rates in Latin America's largest economy, which may generate some confusion among market players.

Central bank chief Alexandre Tombini, speaking before a Senate committee last Wednesday, signaled that the benchmark Selic rate may stay at an all-time low for some time. However, he also suggested that the bank could eventually be forced to raise rates to contain inflation, saying the Selic "will have increases and reductions in the future."

Four days later, Finance Minister Guido Mantega publicly defended a conflicting view, telling a Brazilian newspaper he sees "no need to raise rates" next year as inflation remains under control.

Mantega's remarks caused unease within the central bank, which has de facto autonomy to set monetary policy without political interference. In response, an official with the government's economic team called Reuters on Tuesday to say that the central bank would not hesitate to hike rates if inflation were to rise above the 6.5 percent ceiling of the official target range.

"If inflation does not follow the expected path, climbs above the target, make no mistake, interest rates will go up," said the official, who asked for anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

The exchange highlights the pressure Brazil's central bank faces under the administration of President Dilma Rousseff to keep the Selic at the current record low of 7.5 percent for a prolonged period of time.

Tombini, who took over as head of the bank in January 2011, has been criticized by some economists for bowing to Rousseff's calls to aggressively slash interest rates even as inflation rises above the 4.5 percent center of the target range.

Tombini, a U.S.-educated economist, has trimmed 500 basis points off the Selic since August of last year, leading one of the most aggressive easing cycles among major emerging-market economies.

After shocking markets with the surprise rate cut in August 2011, Tombini was vindicated when the local economy slowed sharply and the European debt crisis worsened.

However, some market economists say he may have exaggerated with the extent of the cuts, threatening to leave inflation at the upper half of the official target range for years to come.

"I think you will see some elements of inflation targeting compromised. In fact, I think they have been already compromised," said Kathryn Rooney Vera, a strategist with Bulltick Capital Markets in Miami.

"I think there is a push-and-pull" between the Finance Ministry and central bank, she added, saying that "the tendency is to try to keep rates low for as long as humanly possible."

The central bank has signaled it may cut the Selic one last time in October after annual inflation reversed its downward trend in July and quickened on a surge in food prices.

Annual inflation rose to 5.24 percent in August from a near two-year low of 4.92 percent in June.

Yields on interest rate futures contracts on Tuesday indicated that investors expect the bank to cut the rate by 25 basis points at its next meeting. The yield on the rate futures contract due in January 2013, the most widely traded in São Paulo's BM&F commodities and futures exchange, rose 14 basis points to 7.32 percent.

The yield on the rate contract future due in October 2013 shows the rate climbing again to 7.56 percent, meaning traders predict the Selic to rise again next year.