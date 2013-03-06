* Brazil seen keeping benchmark Selic rate at 7.25 pct
* Bank likely to signal rate hikes coming in statement
* High inflation takes priority over slow-moving recovery
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, March 6 The Brazilian central bank
will likely keep interest rates at record lows for a third
straight meeting on Wednesday, but could signal it is ready to
hike borrowing costs soon to tame high inflation.
The bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, meets
to decide on its benchmark Selic rate as inflation
fears start to outweigh concerns of a feeble recovery in Latin
America's largest economy.
Inflation is moving closer to the 6.5 percent ceiling of the
official target range, raising concerns that price pressures
could not only undermine the recovery, but also the re-election
chances of President Dilma Rousseff next year.
All of the 56 analysts polled by Reuters last week agree
that the central bank will keep rates unchanged at 7.25 percent.
However, most of them say the bank, in an effort to control
rising inflation expectations, could remove its reference to
stable rates "for a sufficiently prolonged period" in its
decision statement.
Bets that policymakers would hint at tighter monetary policy
increased after state-led oil firm Petrobras
announced late on Tuesday that it was raising the wholesale
price of diesel by 5 percent.
Despite having a small direct impact on consumer inflation,
the hike could result in an indirect impact of as much as 0.16
percentage point this year on the IPCA, the benchmark price
index tracked by the central bank in its inflation-targeting
regime, according to Banco Bradesco's research department.
"In theory, that adds to inflation pressures," said Luis
Felipe Laudisio, a trader with Renascença brokerage in Sao
Paulo. "It might not change expectations for today's monetary
policy decision, but maybe for the next ones depending on how
inflation behaves."
Interest-rate futures climbed higher on the BMF&Bovespa
exchange, pricing in a modest 20 percent chance of a Selic hike
Wednesday evening. For April, however, the chance of a 2-basis-
point increase in the base interest rate rose to more than 60
percent.
The Brazilian real remained within a tight trading
range of 1.95-2.0 per dollar as analysts bet policymakers want
the currency to remain slightly stronger than it was at the end
of 2012 to cheapen the price of imported goods and help curb
inflation.
"The market is working with stable interest rates and a
currency within the current trading range," said Waldir Kiel, an
economist with H.Commcor brokerage in Sao Paulo. "I don't see
any changes for the currency nor for interest rates in the short
term."
Bets on a higher Selic started to grow in February when
Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini said he is
"uncomfortable" with current inflation levels and that the bank
will not hesitate to raise rates to control prices.
The bank has come under growing pressure to show it is
committed to battling inflation even as economic growth
continues to disappoint.
Under Tombini, the bank has been at the forefront of the
government's crusade to revive the economy, slashing 525 basis
points off the Selic in a little over a year as part of a slew
of measures to bolster consumption.
Now the central bank faces the difficult balancing act of
keeping rates at a level that allows activity to pick up while
still taming consumer prices. Inflation is expected to climb to
6.20 percent in the 12 months through February, according to a
Reuters poll on Tuesday.
NO ROOM FOR SURPRISES
Tombini has said he expects inflation to ease in the second
half of the year due to a more stable local currency, subdued
food prices and government-sponsored cuts in electricity rates.
"What seems clear is that there is currently very limited
tolerance by the central bank for additional inflation
surprises," Alberto Ramos, senior economist for Goldman Sachs,
said in a note. "Any small deviation from the central bank path,
or deterioration of inflation expectations will likely trigger
rate hikes, in our view."
President Dilma Rousseff has claimed record-low rates as one
of the main political victories of her government as she reaches
the middle of her presidency with a stagnating economy.
Some analysts say meager economic growth of 0.9 percent in
2012 will likely keep the central bank from tightening policy
quickly or hiking rates too much this year.
Tombini has acknowledged that any future rate increases will
be limited in scope due to the shifting fundamentals of Brazil's
maturing economy.
Rates above 10 percent "would not only play havoc with one
of the few developments that the current administration can
claim as an accomplishment on the economic front, but would also
decelerate growth substantially precisely on the eve of next
year's election," said Alexandre Schwartsman, a former central
bank director and partner with Schwartsman & Associados.