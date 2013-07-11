* Central bank hikes Selic by 50 bps as expected
BRASILIA, July 10 Brazil raised its benchmark
interest rate to 8.50 percent from 8 percent on Wednesday,
maintaining the pace of monetary tightening to battle 20-month
high inflation that is undermining growth in Latin America's
largest economy.
The central bank's monetary policy committee voted
unanimously to hike its Selic rate by 50 basis
points to a 14-month high, a move widely expected by markets.
Rising prices have already started to erode Brazilians'
purchasing power, threatening the popularity of President Dilma
Rousseff who is trying to appease a nationwide movement against
poor public services and corruption sparked by a hike in bus
fares last month.
Under the leadership of Alexandre Tombini the central bank
has hiked rates three consecutive times this year in a bid to
regain its credibility as an inflation fighter and curb prices.
"Firmer action from the central bank helps restore some of
the policy confidence in Brazil, but they still have a long way
to go," said Robert Wood, the Brazil economist for The Economist
Intelligence Unit. "The weakening of the currency will feed into
inflation... the central bank is aware of the unfavorable
inflation dynamics and is acting to contain prices."
A sharp depreciation of the real, which increases the
value of imports, poses a serious challenge for the central
bank, which has pledged to bring inflation below the 5.84
percent mark recorded last year.
"The Committee understands that this decision will
contribute to lowering inflation and ensuring that the trend
continues next year," the central bank said in a statement,
repeating the same language used in the previous decision.
Rousseff, who is widely expected to run for re-election next
year, has promised to increase investment in public services but
at the same time maintain fiscal discipline to regain the
confidence of investors after two years of subpar growth.
In a nod to the central bank, the administration has said it
is putting the final touches in a budget cut of up to 15 billion
reais ($6.63 billion).
MORE HIKES AHEAD
Fiscal prudence and the exchange rate level will be key to
determine how far the central bank will go in the current
tightening cycle, which some economists say could bring the
Selic back to double digit levels.
"I see them continuing the pace of 50 basis points as they
did not give any indication otherwise," said Gustavo Mendonca,
an economist with Saga Capital in Rio de Janeiro.
The central bank stepped up the pace of tightening in May
with a surprise 50-basis-point increase, a key inflection point
in its monetary policy as an economic recovery in the United
States reduced disinflationary factors from abroad.
A possible cut in stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve has
sparked an exodus of U.S. dollars from emerging-market nations
such as Brazil, pressuring their currencies and raising the
value of their imports.
A senior government official told Reuters on Tuesday that
monetary policy "will have to be more restrictive" to make up
for the expected withdrawal of U.S. stimulus.
Annual inflation climbed at the fastest pace in 20 months in
June at 6.70 percent, way above the ceiling of the official
target of 4.5 percent -- plus or minus two percentage points.
Still, the monthly print came in below market expectations,
supporting hopes that increases in consumer prices could start
to slow.
Last month the central bank sharply raised its own inflation
estimates for 2013 and 2014, but signaled it will act
aggressively to meet its own goal of bringing inflation below
the 5.84 percent mark posted last year.