SAO PAULO, April 29 Brazil's central bank raised interest rates to 13.25 percent from 12.75 percent as expected on Wednesday, maintaining its aggressive monetary tightening campaign to rein in inflation and win back the trust of investors.

The following are analysts' comments:

JANKIEL SANTOS, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BESI

"The decision reinforces the bank's conservative approach, which aims to restore credibility in the eyes of the ratings agencies and anchor inflation expectations. The repetition of the statement leaves the door open for the June meeting, meaning the bank did not want to clearly signal that this would be the last hike in this cycle. It's clear the central bank wants to bring inflation back to the center of the target in 2016, despite the costs."

DAVID BEKER, ECONOMIST, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

"It was in line with expectations, with no changes to the statement either. The consensus is that Tombini had prepared the market for this. Anything other than 0.50 percentage point would have been a surprise. I think this was the last increase, but the door is still open because the statement made no hint that the cycle is over."

TATIANA PINHEIRO, ECONOMIST, SANTANDER BRASIL

"The repeated and terse statement will help anchor inflation expectations. Tomorrow, markets will very likely price in a slightly longer cycle of interest rate increases than they were expecting before."

"We believe the central bank will reduce the pace of rate hikes at its next meeting on June 3." (Reporting by Brazil newsroom; Editing by Ken Wills)