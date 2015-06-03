BRASILIA, June 3 Brazil's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 13.75 percent on Wednesday - a six year high - to curb inflation despite concerns that steeper borrowing costs could deepen an expected recession.

Following are comments from analysts:

ALBERTO RAMOS, ECONOMIST WITH GOLDMAN SACHS

"It is the right decision and another step to rebuild policy credibility and strengthen the inflation framework as the anchor of the economy."

"However, the task of central bank is not over. We are coming relatively close to the end of the cycle, but the exchange rate and activity will determine whether we need one or two more hikes in this process."

"Once the cycle is over the bank has to show patience and resilience to keep policy constant so that projected inflation cements around the target in 2016 and 2017."

ZEINA LATIF, CHIEF ECONOMIST, XP INVESTIMENTOS:

"It was as expected. As much as we do not like high interest rates, the central bank is in a process of gaining credibility. It is interesting that it maintaining uncertainty as to its next steps. We have scenario stubborn inflation. The patient is still under observation.

Last month I thought the tightening cycle could suddenly end. The central bank signaled it wants more signs. For now, it has shown that its strategy is not to wait and see what the cumulative effects of monetary policy will be. I think the minutes will also be conservative.

PEDRO TUESTA, SENIOR LATAM ECONOMIST, 4CAST:

"Totally expected although the lack of guidance may surprise some in the market that believe the central bank is doing too much. It leaves the door open for another hike in July, probably 25bps if there is a slowdown in inflation expectations for 2016."

