BRASILIA, June 3 Brazil's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 13.75 percent on Wednesday to curb inflation despite concerns that steeper borrowing costs could deepen a coming recession.

Following are comments from economists:

ALBERTO RAMOS, ECONOMIST WITH GOLDMAN SACHS

"It is the right decision and another step to rebuild policy credibility and strengthen the inflation framework as the anchor of the economy."

"However, the task of central bank is not over. We are coming relatively close to the end of the cycle, but the exchange rate and activity will determine whether we need one or two more hikes in this process."

"Once the cycle is over the bank has to show patience and resilience to keep policy constant so that projected inflation cements around the target in 2016 and 2017."

JOSE FRANCISCO DE LIMA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, FATOR BANK:

"That means the monetary tightening cycle continues. My expectation is for an interest rate hike of 25 basis points in the July meeting. That will of course depend on what happens to 12-month inflation expectations until that meeting. If they improve, we might have one last 25 basis-point hike and the end of the cycle."

ARNALDO CURVELLO, ASSET MANAGER, ATIVA BROKERAGE:

"The fact that it kept its post-meeting statement unchanged does not mean that it will necessarily raise the Selic by another 50 basis points in the next meeting.

"My perception is that the central bank could have already stopped raising interest rates. It is trying to restore its credibility, perhaps moving ahead of the curve."

ZEINA LATIF, CHIEF ECONOMIST, XP INVESTIMENTOS:

"It was as expected. As much as we do not like high interest rates, the central bank is in a process of gaining credibility. We have scenario of stubborn inflation. The patient is still under observation.

Last month I thought the tightening cycle could suddenly end. The central bank signaled it wants more signs. For now, it has shown that its strategy is not to wait and see what the cumulative effects of monetary policy will be. I think the minutes will also be conservative."

PEDRO TUESTA, SENIOR LATAM ECONOMIST, 4CAST:

"Totally expected although the lack of guidance may surprise some in the market that believe the central bank is doing too much. It leaves the door open for another hike in July, probably 25bps if there is a slowdown in inflation expectations for 2016."

GUSTAVO ARRUDA AND MARCELO CARVALHO, BNP PARIBAS ECONOMISTS:

"The very short statement was a copy-and-paste from the last meeting - once again. We continue to see rates peaking at 14 percent with risks to the upside."

BRAZIL ECONOMICS TEAM LED BY NILSON TEIXEIRA, CREDIT SUISSE

"Given the deterioration in the inflation front, we now expect the Selic rate to increase an additional 50bps at the Copom meeting on July 29 to 14.25 percent." (Reporting by Brazil newsroom; Editing by Diane Craft)