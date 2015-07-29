BRASILIA, July 29 Brazil's central bank is
widely expected to raise its policy interest rate on Wednesday
after a steep cut in fiscal savings targets weakened the real
currency and stirred doubts about the government's commitment to
help contain price increases.
The Brazilian real has slid more than 4 percent
against the U.S. dollar to its weakest in 12-years since the
less ambitious targets were unveiled a week ago. The sharp
depreciation has intensified inflationary pressures by making
imports more expensive.
Forty-two out of 55 analysts surveyed by Reuters last week
expect the central bank to raise its benchmark Selic rate
by 50 basis-point for the sixth straight time to
14.25 percent. The remainder forecast a smaller increase, of 25
basis points, to 14 percent.
Standard & Poor's threat on Tuesday to strip Brazil of its
coveted investment-grade rating in the coming year is also
expected to raise pressure on the bank to keep raising rates,
already the highest among major world economies.
In recent weeks the bank signalled it was close to ending
the rate-hiking cycle that started in October, pointing to its
success in bringing down inflationary expectations from 2017
onward.
However, the reduction of the government's key fiscal
targets for this and the next two years prompted an immediate
change in the tone used by the central bank as it warned of more
vigilance.
"We expect a 50-basis-points hike and the downgrade threat
reaffirms that position," said Natalia Cotarelli, economist with
Banco ABC Brasil in Sao Paulo. "The trigger for that change in
tone of the central bank was the reduction of the fiscal goals."
Many market observers interpreted the target cuts announced
last Wednesday as a signal that government will not reduce
spending as aggressively as planned, effectively an admission it
would not be able to help the central bank rein in inflationary
pressures.
Two days after the government announced the lower targets
for fiscal savings, central bank director Luiz Pereira said the
bank should remain vigilant if it is to cut inflation in half to
meet its official target next year.
He stressed that "new risks" have emerged that threatened
the bank's goal of bringing inflation back to the 4.5 percent
center of the official target in 2016.
Brazil's inflation slowed in the month to mid-July as the
economy contracts, but remained high on an annual basis at 9.25
percent.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)