By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, July 29 Brazil's central bank was
poised to maintain its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes on
Wednesday after a steep cut in fiscal savings targets weakened
the real currency and stirred doubts about the government's
commitment to help contain price increases.
Forty-two out of 55 analysts surveyed by Reuters last week
expect the central bank to raise its benchmark Selic rate
by 50 basis points for the sixth straight time to
14.25 percent. The remainder forecast a hike of 25 basis points.
The Brazilian real has slid nearly 4 percent against
the U.S. dollar to its weakest in 12 years since Brazil unveiled
less ambitious fiscal targets last Wednesday. The sharp
depreciation has intensified inflationary pressures by making
imports more expensive. The real firmed 0.2 percent early on
Wednesday.
Standard & Poor's threat on Tuesday to strip Brazil of its
coveted investment-grade rating in the coming year is also
expected to raise pressure on the bank to keep raising rates,
already the highest among major world economies.
Until recently the bank signaled it was close to ending the
rate-hiking cycle that started in October, pointing to its
success in bringing down inflationary expectations from 2017
onward.
However, the reduction of the government's key fiscal
targets prompted an immediate change in the tone used by the
central bank as it warned of more vigilance.
"We expect a 50-basis-points hike and the downgrade threat
reaffirms that position," said Natalia Cotarelli, economist with
Banco ABC Brasil in Sao Paulo. "The trigger for that change in
tone of the central bank was the reduction of the fiscal goals."
Still, Siobhan Morden of Jefferies LLC said in a research
note the central bank will likely signal the end of the cycle in
its decision statement to avoid deepening a recession that
complicates the recovery of fiscal accounts by slowing revenues.
Many market observers interpreted the new fiscal targets as
a signal that government will not reduce spending as
aggressively as planned, effectively an admission it would not
be able to help the central bank rein in inflationary pressures.
Two days after the government announced the lower targets
for fiscal savings, central bank director Luiz Pereira said it
was "paramount" for the bank to remain vigilant to bring
inflation back to the 4.5 percent center of the official target
in 2016.
Brazil's inflation slowed in the month to mid-July as the
economy contracted, but remained high on an annual basis at 9.25
percent.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and
Meredith Mazzilli)