By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, July 29 Brazil raised interest rates
to a nine-year high on Wednesday, but signaled it was ending one
of the world's most aggressive tightening cycles despite fears
that a weakening local currency could stoke already high
inflation.
In a unanimous vote, the central bank's monetary policy
committee, known as Copom, hiked the benchmark Selic rate
by 50 basis points for a sixth straight time to
14.25 percent, the highest among the world's top 10 economies.
The move, which takes the Selic to its highest level since
July 2006, was expected by a majority of economists and traders.
In its decision statement, the bank clearly signaled it will
halt the monetary tightening and keep rates on hold for some
time as an imminent recession hampers consumer spending.
"The Committee understands that maintaining the benchmark
interest rate at that level, for a sufficiently prolonged
period, is needed to ensure that inflation converges to the
target by the end of 2016," the bank said.
In an unusual move, international affairs director Tony
Volpon abstained from voting. He was the focus of controversy
after declaring he intended to vote for more hikes until
inflation expectations were anchored.
Before the meeting the central bank came under pressure to
press ahead with the rate-hiking cycle started in October as
President Dilma Rousseff drastically cut her government's fiscal
savings target, sparking a sell-off in local currency markets
that will likely fuel inflation.
Standard & Poor's threat on Tuesday to strip Brazil of its
investment-grade rating also raised pressure on the bank to hike
rates.
"It's mission accomplished for the central bank," said Bruno
Rovai, an economist with Barclays. "They were ahead of the curve
so far this year. Their credibility has recovered already."
The central bank put its reputation on the line with
promises to halve inflation to the 4.5 percent official target
by the end of 2016.
A weaker real, which slid nearly 7 percent so far
this month, complicates the bank's job as it increases the value
of imports, fueling inflation that at 9.25 percent stands at the
highest in 12 years.
"If they don't meet the target next year nobody will
criticize them," said Alberto Ramos, an economist with Goldman
Sachs. "They understood the economy was so weak they were
risking overdoing it."
Many market observers interpreted the lower fiscal targets
as a sign the government will not cut spending as aggressively,
which would not help the central bank rein in inflationary
pressures.
It also put into question the influence of Finance Minister
Joaquim Levy who until recently was seen by Wall Street as the
dominant force behind the administration's shift to more
market-friendly policies.
The central bank has contributed to that policy shift with a
relentless tightening cycle aimed at restoring the confidence of
investors.
Although inflation expectations for 2016 dipped slightly,
they remain well above the center of the target at 5.40 percent,
according to a weekly central bank poll of economists.
Expectations for 2017 and 2018 are in line with the target.
