By Alonso Soto
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Oct 21 Brazil's central bank will
likely keep interest rates steady on Wednesday for the second
straight meeting, aiming to avoid further harm to an economy
mired in recession despite a recent jump in inflation
expectations for next year.
All 48 economists surveyed by Reuters last week expect the
central bank to hold its benchmark Selic rate at a nine-year
high of 14.25 percent.
Keeping rates on hold would give a breather to President
Dilma Rousseff, who is fighting for her political survival amid
the worst economic and political crisis since Brazil returned to
democracy three decades ago.
The bank has insisted that it has no plans to tinker with
interest rates even after a sharp depreciation of Brazil's
currency stoked inflation by raising import prices.
Central bank chief Alexandre Tombini has acknowledged that
the weaker real is a threat to its goal of bringing inflation
back to the official 4.5 percent target by late 2016. But he
argues that the price swings may be temporary and that the bank
will not change its strategy of holding rates steady "for a
sufficiently prolonged period."
"The bank will keep rates steady as signals on the activity
front keep getting worse," said Jankiel Santos, chief economist
with Haitong in Sao Paulo. "I don't see a reason for the bank to
change rates at this time."
The central bank is betting that a worse-than-expected
economic recession will cool inflation in coming months. A sharp
drop in investment and dwindling consumer and business
confidence have pushed the economy into a recession that could
see activity contract as much as 3 percent this year, according
to surveys of economists.
Even as economic growth collapses, however, inflation has
continued to climb to near 12-year highs.
Inflation expectations for 2016 reversed their decline and
are rising again as investors expect the weaker currency and
high price indexation to keep inflation well above target.
Annual inflation likely rose nearly 10 percent in the 12
months through mid-October, due to climbing fuel prices,
according to a Reuters survey of economists. The official
inflation print will be released at 9 am local time (11:00 GMT)
on Wednesday.
High inflation and a worsening recession are fueling
political gridlock in a Congress that has been threatening to
oust Rousseff only a year after she was elected to a second
four-year term.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by David Gregorio)