* Central bank expected to cut rates to 10 pct from 10.5 pct

* Some betting on larger cut as gov't seeks to curb currency

* Weak GDP data fuel debate about need for deeper rate cut

* Bank has stressed Selic rate could fall to single digits

By Alonso Soto

BRASILIA, March 7 Brazil is likely to slash its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point to 10 percent on Wednesday amid easing inflation , though recent disappointing economic data has fueled speculation a larger cut may be in the cards.

The central bank is trying to bolster a sluggish economy without rekindling inflation which has slowed this year after reaching a 6-year high of 7.31 percent in September. With Brazilian industry suffering under the yoke of a strong local currency and high taxes, some investors are betting on a more aggressive rate cut to kick start an economy that slowed dramatically in 2011.

The central bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, will announce its rate decision after 6 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT).

Two of the 42 analysts surveyed by Reuters have revised their forecasts since the poll was released last week to bet on a larger rate cut. The rest held their views for a fifth straight cut in rates by a half percentage point, but acknowledged a more aggressive move could not be ruled out.

"There is a small but non-zero probability the central bank could frontload the rate easing cycle and deliver a larger than 50 basis points rate cut on Wednesday," said Alberto Ramos, a senior economist with Goldman Sachs. "But we acknowledge the central bank has not signaled a move in that direction."

Brazil on Tuesday reported the economy grew only 2.7 percent last year triggered a sharp fall in the yield of interest rate futures, meaning that traders believe the bank may opt for more aggressive rate cuts to revive activity. [ID: nL2E8E62AY ]

The data also pointed to a moderate recovery ahead, which Finance Minister Guido Mantega vowed on Tuesday to support with further stimulus measures this year.

That steady pace of recovery could keep pressure on still-high inflation and ultimately prevent the central bank from opting for deeper rate cuts out of fear of eroding inflation expectations for 2013 and 2014. A larger cut could also rekindle worries of political interference at the bank. [ID: nL2E8E50KL ]

"We believe the Brazilian central bank will continue to focus on inflation and growth as its main targets," Roubini Global Economics said in a research note.

GROWTH BELOW POTENTIAL

Central bank chief Alexandre Tombini has worked closely with President Dilma Rousseff to lower interest rates to allow Brazil to grow at full potential.

Tombini, a U.S.-trained economist, has led the push to trim 2 percentage points off the so-called Selic rate since August as he sees inflation converging to the center of the official target range with the h elp of a slower global economy . Brazil's inflation target is 4.5 percent, with a tolerance band of 2 percentage points either way.

Inflation slowed to an 11-month low of 6.22 percent in January. Analysts expect it to continue this downward trend but end the year above 5 percent.

Initially criticized for starting to cut interest rates too early, Tombini was proven right after the economy slowed sharply and inflation eased from its official target ceiling.

He has signaled that the easing cycle may continue by saying the economy is growing below potential, which means there is room for more rate cuts without risking runaway inflation.

A more mature Brazilian economy is paving the way for lower rates that are likely to fall to single-digit territory in the future, Tombini has reiterated in recent weeks.

Tombini has also warned of risks to the recovery by pointing to a resurgence of foreign capital inflows that bolstered the value of the real, which gained 8 percent in the first two months of the year.

The Rousseff government has taken measures to try to limit capital inflows, and the central bank has stepped up interventions in the currency market, all steps aimed at preventing the real from strengthening further.

In theory, an interest rate cut would also help limit capital inflows by reducing the returns of investors seeking higher profits in emerging markets. But even at 10 percent, Brazilian interest rates would remain among the world's highest.

Rousseff, a career economist, has blamed the developed world for a "tsunami" of cheap money flooding emerging market nations and undermining their industries. (Editing by Todd Benson and Andrew Hay)