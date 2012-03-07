* Central bank expected to cut rates to 10 pct from 10.5 pct
* Some betting on larger cut as gov't seeks to curb currency
* Weak GDP data fuel debate about need for deeper rate cut
* Bank has stressed Selic rate could fall to single digits
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, March 7 Brazil is likely to
slash its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point to
10 percent on Wednesday amid easing inflation , though
recent disappointing economic data has fueled speculation a
larger cut may be in the cards.
The central bank is trying to bolster a sluggish economy
without rekindling inflation which has slowed
this year after reaching a 6-year high of 7.31 percent in
September. With Brazilian industry suffering under the yoke
of a strong local currency and high taxes, some investors are
betting on a more aggressive rate cut to kick start an economy
that slowed dramatically in 2011.
The central bank's monetary policy committee, known as
Copom, will announce its rate decision after 6 p.m. local time
(21:00 GMT).
Two of the 42 analysts surveyed by Reuters have revised
their forecasts since the poll was released last week to bet on
a larger rate cut. The rest held their views for a fifth
straight cut in rates by a half percentage point, but
acknowledged a more aggressive move could not be ruled out.
"There is a small but non-zero probability the central bank
could frontload the rate easing cycle and deliver a larger than
50 basis points rate cut on Wednesday," said Alberto Ramos, a
senior economist with Goldman Sachs. "But we acknowledge the
central bank has not signaled a move in that direction."
Brazil on Tuesday reported the economy grew only 2.7 percent
last year triggered a sharp fall in the yield of interest rate
futures, meaning that traders believe the bank may opt for more
aggressive rate cuts to revive activity.
[ID: nL2E8E62AY ]
The data also pointed to a moderate recovery ahead, which
Finance Minister Guido Mantega vowed on Tuesday to support with
further stimulus measures this year.
That steady pace of recovery could keep pressure on
still-high inflation and ultimately prevent the central
bank from opting for deeper rate cuts out of fear of eroding
inflation expectations for 2013 and 2014. A larger cut could
also rekindle worries of political interference at the bank.
[ID: nL2E8E50KL ]
"We believe the Brazilian central bank will
continue to focus on inflation and growth as its main targets,"
Roubini Global Economics said in a research note.
GROWTH BELOW POTENTIAL
Central bank chief Alexandre Tombini has worked closely with
President Dilma Rousseff to lower interest rates to allow Brazil
to grow at full potential.
Tombini, a U.S.-trained economist, has led the push to trim
2 percentage points off the so-called Selic rate since August as
he sees inflation converging to the center of the official
target range with the h elp of a slower global economy .
Brazil's inflation target is 4.5 percent, with a tolerance band
of 2 percentage points either way.
Inflation slowed to an 11-month low of 6.22 percent in
January. Analysts expect it to continue this downward trend but
end the year above 5 percent.
Initially criticized for starting to cut interest rates
too early, Tombini was proven right after the economy slowed
sharply and inflation eased from its official target
ceiling.
He has signaled that the easing cycle may continue by saying
the economy is growing below potential, which means there is
room for more rate cuts without risking runaway inflation.
A more mature Brazilian economy is paving the way for lower
rates that are likely to fall to single-digit territory in the
future, Tombini has reiterated in recent weeks.
Tombini has also warned of risks to the recovery by pointing
to a resurgence of foreign capital inflows that bolstered the
value of the real, which gained 8 percent in the first
two months of the year.
The Rousseff government has taken measures to try to limit
capital inflows, and the central bank has stepped up
interventions in the currency market, all steps aimed at
preventing the real from strengthening further.
In theory, an interest rate cut would also help limit
capital inflows by reducing the returns of investors seeking
higher profits in emerging markets. But even at 10 percent,
Brazilian interest rates would remain among the world's highest.
Rousseff, a career economist, has blamed the developed world
for a "tsunami" of cheap money flooding emerging market nations
and undermining their industries.
(Editing by Todd Benson and Andrew Hay)