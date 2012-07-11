* Central bank seen cutting benchmark rate to new low of 8
percent
* Sluggish recovery at home, abroad give room for rate cut
* Lower rates a top priority for President Rousseff
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, July 11 Brazil will likely cut its
benchmark interest rate to a record low of 8 percent on
Wednesday as policymakers continue efforts to revive an economy
that for nearly a year has failed to respond to a barrage of
stimulus measures.
If the central bank, as expected, lowers the rate by half a
percentage point, it will be the eighth consecutive cut since
last August, when the benchmark Selic rate stood at 12.5
percent. Along with government stimulus measures, including tax
cuts for industry and targeted state spending, the rate
reductions have yet to help Brazil recover a lost boom, though.
The sluggish recovery, along with a moderate pace of
inflation, therefore gives the central bank's monetary policy
committee, known as the Copom, ample leeway for further
reductions. The crisis in Europe, and an ongoing slowdown in the
world economy, also ease any concerns that another reduction
would be excessive, analysts say.
"We expect the central bank to continue to ease given the
Copom's significant concern with the external backdrop, recent
favorable inflation prints and still very sluggish real growth,"
Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients.
The current cycle resembles a previous series of rate cuts
at the onset of the global financial crisis, when the Copom
lopped 5 percentage points off the Selic between September 2008
and July 2009.
Before the current cycle is over, economists expect the
central bank to lower rates by another half a percentage point
next month, leaving the Selic at 7.5 percent. All 42 forecasts
obtained in a survey by Reuters last week expect a
50-basis-point rate cut on Wednesday.
The bank will announce its decision after 6 p.m. (2100 GMT).
The stagnation in Brazil comes as growth in much of the rest
of the world slows, too. The International Monetary Fund sees
growth in the global economy slowing to 3.5 percent this year
from 3.9 percent in 2011, and has warned that the outlook
remains worrisome as Europe's debt crisis lingers.
President Dilma Rousseff has made reviving Brazil's economy
the focus of her administration so far.
When growth first began to flag midyear 2011, she publicly
prodded the central bank, which enjoys de facto autonomy, to
begin lowering rates. Central bank president Alexandre Tombini
complied.
Since then, the administration has unveiled a succession of
stimulus measures to spur the economy -- most of them aimed at
ailing Brazilian manufacturers.
Still, Finance Minister Guido Mantega has repeatedly been
forced to cut official growth estimates -- from an initial
forecast of 4.5 percent at the beginning of the year to a
current projection of around 2.5 percent. Growth at that level
would be below last year's 2.7 percent, but above the 2 percent
that most private economists predict for 2012.
A deluge of tax breaks and tens of billions of reais in
subsidized loans and public investment haven't been any more
effective than rate cuts in helping industry. Squeezed by a
strong national currency, Brazilian manufacturers have grown
uncompetitive against foreign rivals and are considered one of
the main drags on the economy.
Though Brazilian consumers continue to spend -- even if more
cautiously than in years past -- industrial output remains weak.
Some car manufacturers, a marquee industry in Latin America's
biggest country, are already offering workers voluntary buyouts.
Brazilian businesses also suffer from rising costs because
of high taxes, expensive credit, a shortage of skilled labor,
and infrastructure bottlenecks. Together, the problems amount to
what has long been known as the "Brazil cost" -- the structural
expenses that make business in the country expensive compared
with many other emerging markets.
LOW RATES LEGACY
Rousseff's push for lower rates is an effort to lower that
cost. She wants lower rates, and cheaper credit for businesses
and consumers, to be the main legacy of her government, aides
say.
In an effort to allow rates to keep falling, Rousseff has
sought to keep inflation at bay by keeping a lid on government
spending. While that has angered some legislators, unions, and
businesses pressing for more fiscal stimulus, it has helped keep
price increases moderate.
Annual inflation eased to a near two-year low of 4.92
percent in June. The easing in part was the result of government
tax breaks on cars and other industrial products.
Analysts increasingly agree that inflation could end the
year just slightly above the midpoint of the official target of
4.5 percent plus or minus two percentage points.
That's a far cry from the annual inflation peak of 2,500
percent reached in 1993.
However, some economist worry price increases could come
back with a vengeance next year. The ongoing stimulus will have
taken effect by then, they believe, causing the economy to pick
up speed.
(Editing by Paulo Prada and James Dalgleish)