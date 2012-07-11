* Central bank seen cutting benchmark rate to new low of 8 percent

* Sluggish recovery at home, abroad leaves room for rate cut

* Surprise drop in retail sales underscores weak recovery

* Lower rates a top priority for President Rousseff (Adds retail sales data, new comment and interest rate futures)

By Alonso Soto

BRASILIA, July 11 Brazil looks set to cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low of 8 percent on Wednesday as policymakers continue efforts to revive an economy that for nearly a year has failed to respond to a barrage of stimulus measures.

If the central bank, as expected, lowers the rate by half a percentage point, this will be the eighth consecutive cut since August, when the benchmark Selic rate stood at 12.5 percent. But the reductions, along with government stimulus measures that include tax cuts for industry and targeted state spending, have yet to help Brazil recover a lost boom.

Earlier on Wednesday, government data showed that retail sales, a lynchpin of the Brazilian economy in recent years, took a surprising plunge in May.

The drop highlights added risks for the economy, especially because the government of President Dilma Rousseff has bet heavily that continued spending by consumers in Latin America's biggest economy will help it avoid a recession.

The sluggish conditions, along with a moderate pace of inflation, gives ample leeway to the central bank's monetary policy committee, known as the Copom, for further reductions, analysts say. The crisis in Europe and slowdown in the world economy also ease any concerns that another reduction would be excessive.

"The Rousseff administration remains focused on taking advantage of the ongoing global slowdown, and generally low global interest rates, to finally bring domestic rates down to levels closer to 'normal,'" ING analyst Gustavo Rangel said in a note to clients.

The central bank has said it will continue to shave rates with "parsimony," which the market has interpreted as two more 50-basis-point reductions, including the one anticipated for Wednesday. However, further deterioration of the economy could mean even more cuts, some analysts say.

The current cycle resembles a previous series of rate cuts at the onset of the global financial crisis, when the Copom lopped 5 percentage points off the Selic between September 2008 and July 2009.

Before the current cycle is over, economists expect the central bank to lower rates by another half a percentage point next month, leaving the Selic at 7.5 percent. All 42 forecasts obtained in a survey by Reuters last week expect a 50-basis-point rate cut on Wednesday.

Brazil's interest-rate futures <0#2DIJ:> fell across the board on Wednesday, signaling belief by traders that the central bank will keep cutting rates to save the economy. The interest-rate contract maturing in January 2014, the most-traded on the São Paulo's BM&FBovespa exchange, fell 4 basis points to 7.70 percent.

The bank will announce its decision after 6 p.m. (2100 GMT).

The stagnation in Brazil comes as growth in much of the rest of the world slows, too. The International Monetary Fund sees global economic growth slowing to 3.5 percent this year from 3.9 percent in 2011 and has warned that the outlook remains worrisome as Europe's debt crisis lingers.

Rousseff, a trained economist who gets involved in the various ministries that carry out economic policy, has made reviving Brazil's recent boom the focus of her administration.

When growth first began to flag in mid-2011, she publicly prodded the central bank, which enjoys de facto autonomy, to begin lowering rates. Central bank President Alexandre Tombini complied.

Since then, the administration has unveiled a succession of stimulus measures to spur the economy -- most of them aimed at ailing Brazilian manufacturers.

Still, Finance Minister Guido Mantega has repeatedly cut official growth estimates for 2012 -- from an initial forecast of 4.5 percent at the beginning of the year to a current projection of around 2.5 percent. Growth at that level would be below last year's 2.7 percent, but above the 2 percent that most private economists expect.

A deluge of tax breaks and tens of billions of reais in subsidized loans and public investment have not been any more effective than rate cuts in helping industry. Squeezed by a strong national currency, Brazilian manufacturers have grown uncompetitive against foreign rivals and are considered one of the main drags on the economy.

Although Brazilian consumers continue to spend -- albeit more cautiously than in years past -- industrial output remains weak. Some car manufacturers, a marquee industry in Latin America's biggest country, are already offering workers voluntary buyouts.

Brazilian businesses also suffer from rising costs because of high taxes, expensive credit, a shortage of skilled labor, and infrastructure bottlenecks. Together, the problems amount to what has long been known as the "Brazil cost" -- the structural expenses that make business in the country expensive compared with many other emerging markets.

LOW-RATES LEGACY

To reduce that cost, Rousseff is pushing for lower rates and cheaper credit for businesses and consumers, and aides say she wants them to be the main legacy of her government.

In an effort to allow rates to keep falling, Rousseff has sought to keep inflation at bay by keeping a lid on government spending. While that has angered some legislators, unions and businesses pressing for more fiscal stimulus, it has helped keep price increases moderate.

Annual inflation declined to a nearly two-year low of 4.92 percent in June. The easing in part was the result of government tax breaks on cars and other industrial products.

Analysts increasingly agree that inflation could end the year just slightly above the midpoint of the official target of 4.5 percent plus or minus two percentage points.

That is a far cry from the annual inflation peak of 2,500 percent reached in 1993.

However, some economist worry that prices could rise with a vengeance next year. The ongoing stimulus will have taken effect by then, they believe, causing the economy to pick up speed. (Editing by Paulo Prada, James Dalgleish and Lisa Von Ahn)