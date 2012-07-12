* Decision to cut rate by half a point was expected
* Sluggish recovery gives room for more easing
* Lower rates a top priority for President Rousseff
By Alonso Soto and Tiago Pariz
BRASILIA, July 11 Brazil cut its benchmark
interest rate to a record-low 8 percent on Wednesday as
policymakers scramble to revive an economy that has failed for
nearly a year to respond to a barrage of stimulus measures.
The central bank's monetary policy board, known as Copom,
unanimously decided to lower the so-called Selic rate by half a
percentage point, as expected. It was the eighth consecutive cut
since last August, when the Selic stood at 12.5 percent.
A slower-than-forecast recovery in the world's No 6 economy
and a moderate pace of inflation have bolstered the case for the
continuation of Brazil's aggressive rate-cutting cycle. The
crisis in Europe, and the slowdown in the world economy, have
also eased any concerns another reduction would be excessive,
analysts say.
On Wednesday, government data showed that retail sales
plunged in May, undermining hopes for a sector that Brazil's
government had long hoped would keep the economy alive. Due to
the massive consumer market in Latin America's biggest country,
policymakers during the slowdown have bet that rate cuts, tax
breaks and other consumer stimulus would propel growth even as
industrial production and investment by businesses wane.
"At this moment, Copom believes that the risks to the
inflation outlook remain limited," the bank said in its decision
statement, which was identical to the one after its last
rate-setting in May, when it also cut by 50 basis points.
The language used in the statement left the door open for
more rate cuts, analysts said.
The current cycle resembles a previous series of rate cuts
at the onset of the global financial crisis, when the Copom
lopped 5 percentage points off the Selic between September 2008
and July 2009, cutting it to 8.75 percent.
All 42 forecasts obtained in a survey by Reuters last week
expected a 50-basis-point rate cut on Wednesday. Most economists
in that survey saw the central bank lowering rates by another
half a percentage point next month.
But disappointing data, such as the retail slowdown, could
extend the bank's rate-cutting run even further.
"The central bank could go beyond 7.5 percent if the
external outlook doesn't show signs of improvement and the local
economy remains stagnant," said Newton Rosa, chief economist
with SulAmerica Investimentos.
The aggressive rate-cutting cycle and avalanche of
government stimulus measures, from tax cuts to subsidized
lending, have so far failed to pull the Brazilian economy out of
its lull.
The stagnation in Brazil comes as growth in much of the rest
of the world also slows. The International Monetary Fund sees
growth in the global economy slowing to 3.5 percent this year
from 3.9 percent in 2011, and has warned that the outlook
remains worrisome as Europe's debt crisis lingers.
TOUGH TASK
President Dilma Rousseff, a trained economist who gets
involved in the various ministries that carry out economic
policy, has made reviving Brazil's recent boom the focus of her
administration.
She has called for lower interest rates to stimulate
consumption. Brazil continues to have the highest lending rates
of the BRICS group, with the exception of India. The group also
includes China, Russia and South Africa.
When Brazil's growth first began to flag in mid-2011,
Rousseff publicly prodded the central bank, which enjoys de
facto autonomy, to begin lowering rates. Central bank President
Alexandre Tombini complied.
Those rate cuts have come alongside a succession of stimulus
measures to help an ailing industry.
Still, Finance Minister Guido Mantega has repeatedly cut
official growth estimates for 2012 -- from an initial forecast
of 4.5 percent at the beginning of the year to a current
projection of about 2.5 percent. Growth at that level would be
below last year's 2.7 percent, but above the 2 percent that most
private economists expect.
Squeezed by a strong national currency, Brazilian
manufacturers have grown uncompetitive against foreign rivals
and are considered one of the main drags on the economy.
Although Brazilian consumers continue to spend - albeit more
cautiously than in years past - industrial output remains weak.
Some car manufacturers, a marquee industry in Latin America's
biggest country, are already offering workers voluntary buyouts.
Brazilian businesses also suffer from rising costs because
of high taxes, expensive credit, a shortage of skilled labor and
infrastructure bottlenecks. Together, the problems amount to
what has long been known as the "Brazil cost" - the structural
expenses that make business in the country expensive compared
with many other emerging markets.
SEEKING LEGACY OF LOW RATES
To reduce that cost, Rousseff is pushing for lower rates and
cheaper credit for businesses and consumers. Aides say she wants
those two achievements to be the main legacy of her government.
In an effort to allow rates to keep falling, Rousseff has
sought to keep inflation at bay by keeping a lid on government
spending. That has angered legislators, unions and businesses
pressing for more fiscal stimulus, but helped moderate price
increases.
A lower Selic also helps her government save more.
For every percentage point that the central bank cuts off
the Selic rate, the country saves about 11 billion reais ($5.42
billion) in total debt interest payments a year, according to
calculations by SulAmerica Investimentos' Rosa.
The 50-basis-point cut reduces the federal government
interest payments on its debt by nearly 3 billion reais in a
12-month period, according to Reuters calculations based on
central bank data. That figure does not include debt from the
central bank, state-run companies and state and municipal
governments.
About 25 percent of the federal government's debt is linked
to the Selic rate.
Annual inflation declined to a nearly two-year low of 4.92
percent in June. The easing was partly the result of government
tax breaks on cars and other industrial products.
Analysts increasingly agree that inflation could end the
year just slightly above the midpoint of the official target of
4.5 percent plus or minus 2 percentage points.
But some economists worry that prices could rise with a
vengeance next year. The ongoing stimulus will have taken effect
by then, they believe, causing the economy to pick up speed.
