By Alonso Soto

BRASILIA, Aug 29 Brazil will likely trim its benchmark interest rate for the ninth straight time o n W ednesday to an all-time low of 7.5 percent, drawing a year-long rate-cutting cycle closer to an end as the economy recovers.

All 42 analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank to slash the so-called Selic rate by half a percentage point as policymakers keep up efforts to bolster a slow-moving economy, the world's sixth-largest.

Those efforts seem to be paying off as retail sales and economic activity data jumped unexpectedly in June, raising hopes for a stronger recovery following a flurry of government stimulus measures like tax breaks.

A pick-up in activity has also raised fears of inflation becoming a problem next year after a recent jump in global food prices reversed the downward trend of 12-month inflation.

Higher annual inflation, which at 5.37 percent is above the 4.5 percent midpoint of the official target range, could put pressure on the central bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, to end the rate-cutting cycle as early as October.

"Given the large monetary stimulus already introduced, and rising inflation risk, there is a chance the central bank could signal that the easing cycle is near its end," Jose Carlos de Faria, analyst with Deutsche Bank, said in a note.

Most economists expect the bank to slash rates by 25 basis points in October before ending the cycle that has brought Brazilian rates, among the world's highest, closer to those of other emerging-market giants such as India and Russia.

Traders increased their bets on Tuesday that the central bank would leave the door open to another rate cut in October, driving interest rate futures lower and weighing on Brazil's currency, the real .

Yields on interest-rate future contracts due in Jan. 2013 fell 5 basis points to 7.2 percent, while the contract due in Jan. 2014 fell 7 basis points to 7.76 points.

Economists widely expect the Selic rate to remain in single digits for the foreseeable future, no small feat in a country with a long history of runaway inflation and where interest rates hit nearly 30 percent less than a decade ago.

Lower rates are a top priority for President Dilma Rousseff, who has not bowed to pressure from thousands of striking public servants to increase spending, which could stoke inflation and force the central bank to raise rates in the near future.

RECOVERY PRIORITY NO. 1

The path to lower rates began exactly a year ago when policymakers, led by Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini, abruptly reversed course and started cutting the Selic, which stood at 12.5 percent.

Since then Tombini has not stopped, trimming 450 basis points off the Selic in a bid to shield the economy from a worsening European debt crisis as local inflation eased.

Rousseff has aided his efforts by slashing taxes on everything from cars to home appliances and keeping public spending in check. The government has also instructed state banks to increase lending to businesses at lower interest rates.

Still, the recovery has moved along at a snail's pace.

Activity has been slow to bounce back, with industries failing to lift output while Brazil's consumer-led growth model shows signs of exhaustion. Economists predict the economy will grow less than 2 percent this year after expanding a staggering 7.5 percent only two years ago.

Monetary policy alone may not be enough to bring back the impressive economic growth rates that made Brazil a star among emerging economies. In the last decade, Brazil grew on average about 4 percent a year.

Anemic investment, high production costs and lack of skilled labor are blamed for stunting growth in Brazil as consumers start to reach their debt limits after a credit boom.

Rousseff aims to boost investment and lower production costs, among the world's highest. This month she announced measures to lure $65 billion in private capital to refurbish the country's decrepit road and rail networks.

Tombini has said actions to tackle high output costs are vital for the Brazilian economy to grow at sustainable levels in coming years. He also said that the bank will not hesitate to raise rates to fulfill its mandate of keeping prices stable.

The bank will announce its rate decision after 6 p.m. (2100 GMT).