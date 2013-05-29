* Market split between 50 and 25 bps rate hike
* First-quarter GDP data could be key in rate decision
* Inflation in Brazil more resilient than EM peers
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, May 29 Brazil is likely to hike
interest rates for the second straight meeting on Wednesday, but
the market remains divided on whether policymakers will maintain
the pace of tightening during a timid recovery or accelerate it
to curb high inflation.
A slight majority of analysts are betting that Brazil's
central bank will be more aggressive and hike its benchmark
Selic rate to 8 percent from 7.5 percent, according
to a Reuters poll. The rest believe policymakers will opt for a
cautious 25-basis-point increase to 7.75 percent, repeating the
dose from April's monetary policy meeting.
It is a difficult choice for central bank chief Alexandre
Tombini, who is under pressure to act more decisively to anchor
high inflation expectations. At the same time, though, Tombini
must administer the rate hikes with caution to avoid tripping up
an economy on the rebound.
The magnitude of Wednesday's rate hike will most likely
hinge on economic growth data from the first quarter due out
earlier in the day. Weak economic expansion will raise pressure
on policymakers to maintain the pace of tightening. Stronger
growth will give them room for a steeper increase.
The economy likely grew 0.9 percent in the quarter from the
previous one, according to a Reuters poll of 31 economists.
Tombini has signaled he may step up the tightening cycle,
dropping previous references to "cautious" rate hikes and
instead adopting more incisive language, saying the central bank
will "do what is necessary, in a timely manner" to slow
inflation.
"If the central bank is indeed concerned about reining in
inflation expectations, the pattern of dovish surprises has to
end someday and now seems to be the appropriate time," Mario
Mesquita, a former central bank director who is now chief
economist at local investment bank Brasil Plural, wrote in a
research note.
Others, however, interpreted Tombini's recent comments as a
mere reiteration of his pledges to tame inflation, citing the
last rate decision, when markets erroneously expected the bank
to opt for a more aggressive rate increase.
That hesitation is also mirrored in the bets of market
traders with the yields of interest rate future contracts
pricing a 56 percent chance of a half percentage rate hike
versus 44 percent for a 25-basis-points increase, according to
Thomson Reuters calculations.
Brazil is one of the few major world economies currently
raising interest rates as strong demand, high production costs
and infrastructure bottlenecks keep inflation closer to the
upper end of an already high official target range.
After slashing a staggering 525 basis points off the Selic
in just over a year to record lows, the central bank decided in
April to change tack in a bid to ease a surge of inflation that
pierced the target's ceiling that month.
Naggingly high inflation threatens to foil President Dilma
Rousseff's crusade to shore up the once-booming Brazilian
economy before she is up for re-election next year.
Annual inflation slowed to 6.46 percent in the month to
mid-May, just a shade below the target range ceiling of 6.5
percent but way above the bank's self-proclaimed goal of 4.5
percent.
Even as inflation in Brazil remains resilient, the central
bank cited the sluggish global economy and weaker commodity
prices as reasons behind the smaller rate hike in April.
Two of the eight members of the bank's monetary policy
committee, known as Copom, voted to keep rates steady at its
April 17 meeting citing slow global growth as positive for local
price dynamics.
"We believe the Copom's strategy remains that of delivering
the smallest possible tightening cycle that would anchor
inflation expectations within the upper bound of the target
range," economists at Barclays Capital said in a research note
that calls for a 25-basis-points rate hike.
