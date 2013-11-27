By Alonso Soto
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Nov 27 Brazil will likely raise
interest rates for the sixth consecutive time on Wednesday,
taking borrowing costs back to double digits as policymakers
race to contain naggingly high inflation in Latin America's
largest economy.
An overwhelming majority of analysts polled by Reuters last
week expect the central bank to hike its benchmark Selic rate
a half a percentage point to 10 percent -- the
highest since March 2012.
The return to double digits is considered a political
setback for President Dilma Rousseff, who made lower rates a key
economic goal of her government. The Selic stood at 10.75
percent when she took office in 2011.
After raising rates early in her term, the central bank
aggressively slashed the Selic to a record low 7.25 percent in
October 2012. The government had hoped the cuts would usher in a
new era of cheap credit and sustained economic growth.
However, lower rates failed to speed up the economy, which
was held back by another historical drag on Brazilian growth -
high inflation. Inflation forced the central bank to change
course, raising the benchmark rate by 2.25 percentage points
since April in a bid to bring annual inflation back to the 4.5
percent center of its target range.
"The central bank has to keep hiking rates to mitigate some
risks, principally market inflation expectations that are
systematically above the center of the target," said Andre
Perfeito, chief economist with Gradual Investimentos in Sao
Paulo. "Without much help from the government it is up to the
central bank to fix the credibility problem."
He expects the bank to increase rates to 11 percent next
year to control prices and reduce inflation expectations. The
bank is supposed to set rates in a way that keeps consumer price
inflation close to a 4.5 percent-a-year target plus or minus 2
percentage points.
The central bank has raised rates much more than expected
this year, regaining some of its credibility as an inflation
fighter even as the inflation rate remains above the center of
the target range.
At the same time, the central government is struggling to
convince markets it is ready to control spending in order to
avoid a sovereign downgrade next year.
The erosion of government accounts comes as spending grows
faster than revenue. Service-industry costs are also rising and
government-controlled prices such as bus fares and fuel prices
are expected to increase.
This has prompted investors and analysts to bet that
interest rates will keep climbing next year. Most economists
expect Brazil to raise rates to 10.50 percent next year,
according to the latest weekly central bank survey.
Brazil, which already has the highest interest rates among
major economies, is one of the few countries in the world still
boosting borrowing costs. Other emerging-market countries such
as Mexico and Poland are slashing interest rates to cope with an
international economic slowdown.
HIGH INFLATION
Annual inflation climbed less than expected in mid-November,
but remains well above the center of the target and is under
pressure from rising food prices. The IPCA-15 consumer price
index rose 5.78 percent in the 12 months to
mid-November.
Investors are paying close attention to an expected increase
in fuel prices this year. State-run oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA has sustained heavy losses by keeping
fuel prices below world market levels to help the government
contain inflation.
Those losses though are making it harder for Petrobras, as
the oil company is known, to pay for massive offshore oil
investments the government hopes will generate a tax windfall
for schools and health care.
The central bank has signaled it does not intend to slow the
pace of rate hikes, repeating in recent weeks its view that
monetary policy needs to remain vigilant to battle inflation.
High inflation is blamed for the weak performance of the
Brazilian economy, which has also struggled in the last three
years because of supply bottlenecks spurred by high taxes,
burdensome red tape and a crumbling infrastructure.
The Brazilian economy may have actually contracted slightly
in the third quarter from the previous quarter, some economists
predict, evidence of the erratic pace of an economy that is
expected to grow 2.5 percent this year. The economy grew 7.5
percent in 2010, its most in a quarter century.
Another immediate risk to the economy lays in the hands of
the Supreme Court, which on Wednesday begins reviewing a
controversial savings accounts case that could cost banks more
than 100 billion reais ($44 billion) and contract credit.
Things are not looking brighter for next year.
Higher interest rates and an expected withdraw of monetary
stimulus in the United States could further slow the Brazilian
economy in 2014, when Rousseff is expected to run for another
four-year term. Economists see the economy growing only 2.1
percent in 2014.
A third year of subpar economic growth, high inflation and
weakening government accounts have raised the chance of a credit
downgrade next year that could further undermine growth.
Although the government is unlikely to make substantial
changes to its fiscal policy, Finance Minister Guido Mantega has
promised to contain spending, roll tax cuts and remove some
subsidies to improve the administration's accounts.