(Adds analyst comment and context)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Dec 3 Brazil raised its key interest
rate on Wednesday to a three year high, accelerating monetary
tightening in a bold move to quell inflation and reinforce
President Dilma Rousseff's shift toward more business-friendly
policies.
In a unanimous vote, the central bank's monetary policy
committee raised its benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points to
11.75 percent, its highest since August 2011.
The size of the rate increase surprised many analysts who
had expected the bank to opt for a second straight
25-basis-point hike to lower inflation that remains above the
6.5 percent ceiling of the official target.
Still, the central bank signaled in its statement that it
could slow the pace of tightening at coming meetings given the
lagging effects of past rate increases.
"Considering the accumulative and trailing effects of
monetary policy, among other factors, the committee finds that
additional monetary policy efforts should be implemented
sparingly," the central bank said in its statement.
Rousseff has vowed to adopt more market-friendly policies to
turn around an economy that has expanded just two percent a year
since she took office in 2011, or less than half the average of
the prior decade.
Her incoming finance minister, Joaquim Levy, has promised to
rein in spending to restore public coffers depleted after years
of high government outlays and dozens of controversial tax
breaks.
Central bank chief Alexandre Tombini has said fiscal
restraint is key to help monetary policy bring inflation back to
the official target and lift slumping business and consumer
confidence.
"This hike is an important step to reinforce the shift in
economic policies in a second term and complements the gradual
fiscal tightening announced by the new team," said Eduardo
Velho, chief economist with Invx Global Partners.
The first sign of a policy shift came from the bank itself.
On Oct. 29 it surprised investors with a 25 basis-point rate
hike after holding the Selic steady for three meetings.
The Rousseff administration's fiscal largess has stoked
inflation and raised the risk that the country could lose its
coveted investment grade in coming years as its debt surges.
Earlier this year Standard & Poor's downgraded Brazil to just a
notch above junk status.
In a letter to investors released on Wednesday, Rousseff
gave the clearest backing yet to Levy by stressing the need to
put fiscal accounts back in order.
Some doubt the leftist leader, who is a trained economist
and likes to make financial decisions, will be able to keep her
promises of fiscal discipline.
Her government on Wednesday approved the release of 30
billion reais ($11.7 billion) to state development bank BNDES,
in a move that has been widely criticized by analysts in the
past for raising the country's gross debt without stimulating
the economy.
In his first public comments last week, Levy said that the
government will limit transfers to the BNDES and clean up its
finances to rebuild confidence.
(1 US dollar = 2.5515 Brazilian real)
(Additional reporting by Luciana Otoni; editing by Jeb Blount,
Andrew Hay, Meredith Mazzilli and Diane Craft)