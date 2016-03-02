By Alonso Soto
| BRASILIA, March 2
BRASILIA, March 2 The Brazilian central bank is
expected to keep interest rates on hold for a fifth straight
time on Wednesday, opting to give a breather to an economy in
free fall despite a surge in inflation.
Forty-nine of 50 economists expect the bank to maintain its
benchmark Selic rate steady at 14.25 percent, near
a decade high, according to a Reuters poll. The remaining
analyst forecast an increase to 14.75 percent.
The decision comes as the credibility of the bank is under
question following a surprise vote to maintain rates at its last
meeting on Jan. 20 after strongly signaling an increase.
The bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, is now
hinting it will keep rates on hold for some time as it bets that
the country's worst recession in decades will curb prices later
this year.
Still, inflation has remained well above the 4.5 percent
center of the official target and continues to accelerate
despite a recession that left 1.5 million Brazilians unemployed
last year.
Annual inflation in the month to mid-February unexpectedly
climbed to a 12-year high of 10.84 percent due to higher food,
education and transport prices.
"Although the disappointing report on inflation may keep
discussion of a rate hike alive, we continue to believe that the
Copom will remain on hold in the months to come," economists
with Barclays wrote in a research note.
Although high, inflation in Brazil remains far from the
triple-digit increases of the 1990s. Still, quickening inflation
has hurt the approval rating of President Dilma Rousseff, the
country's least popular president since Brazil returned to
democracy more than 30 years ago.
The bank's chief, Alexandre Tombini, has said inflation has
peaked and should start to drop in coming months, but ruled out
market speculation that the bank could start to cut rates.
The Reuters poll shows many economists expect the bank to
cut rates later this year to help the ailing economy.
Inflation expectations for 2016 dropped slightly to 7.57
percent for the first time in many weeks, according to the
latest central bank weekly poll of economists published on
Monday.
An increase in hydroelectric output after widespread rains
in Brazil will push down electricity bills, likely bringing down
inflation in coming months.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)