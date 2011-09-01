( Repeats Wednesday story for additional subscribers with no
changes to text)
BRASILIA Aug 31 Brazil's central bank on
Wednesday unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate
BRCBMP=ECI to 12 percent from 12.5 percent without bias for
future rate decisions.
Following is the text of the statement issued by the
central bank's monetary policy committee:
"The monetary policy committee decided to reduce the Selic
rate to 12.00 percent per year, without bias, with five votes
in favor of the cut and two votes to keep the Selic rate at
12.50 percent. Reevaluating the international scenario, the
committee considers that there has been substantial
deterioration, shown by, for example, generalized and large
reductions in growth projections for the principal economic
blocks. The committee understands that this increases the
chances that restrictions that are today seen in various mature
economies will prolong themselves for a longer period than
expected. The committee also notes that in these economies,
there appears to be limited space for the utilization of
monetary policy and that a restricted fiscal scenario prevails.
Therefore, the committee understands that the international
scenario shows a bias toward disinflation on the relevant
horizon.
"For the committee, the transmission of foreign
developments to the Brazilian economy could materialize through
various channels, among them the reduction of trade, moderation
of investment flows, more restrictive credit conditions and
worsening consumer and business sentiment. The committee
understands that the complexity surrounding the international
environment will contribute to the intensification and
acceleration of the current process of moderation of domestic
activity, which has already manifested itself, for example, in
the reduction of growth forecasts for the Brazilian economy.
Therefore, on the relevant horizon, the balance of risks for
inflation becomes more favorable. Furthermore, the revision of
the outlook for fiscal policy also points in that direction.
In this context, the committee understands that by
mitigating at this moment the effects coming from a more
restrictive global environment, a moderate adjustment of the
basic rate is consistent with a scenario of convergence of
inflation to the target in 2012.
The committee will attentively monitor the evolution of the
macroeconomic environment and developments on the international
scene to define the next moves in its monetary policy
strategy.
(Writing by Jeb Blount and Brad Haynes; editing by Carol
Bishopric)