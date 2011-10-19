* Brazil 50 bps rate cut was expected as economy cools

* Uncertain global outlook likely prompted 2nd rate cut

* Bank's language eases speculation of steeper cuts ahead

* Inflation remains a concern amid new easing cycle (Adds analyst comment, context)

By Tiago Pariz and Asher Levine

BRASILIA, Oct 19 Brazil's central bank cut its key interest rate on Wednesday to 11.50 percent, in line with market expectations, as a deteriorating global economy and a sharp slowdown at home outweigh worries about high inflation.

In a unanimous vote, the central bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, trimmed the benchmark Selic rate BRCBMP=ECI by 50 basis points. That follows a similarly-sized Aug. 31 cut that many economists worried would stoke inflation in an economy with a turbulent history of runaway prices.

Central bank chief Alexandre Tombini is seen walking a tightrope, trying to keep consumer demand alive while betting that an economic slowdown at home and abroad will ease annual inflation running at a six-year high.

The statement accompanying the rate decision pointed to the global turmoil, saying that to mitigate the effects of the crisis, a "moderate adjustment" to interest rates is consistent with bringing inflation back to target in 2012.

The statement language was similar to that used by the bank in its Sept. 29 quarterly inflation report, which economists at the time said hinted at a mild pace of rate cuts ahead.

Since the August rate cut, the international outlook has worsened, with no clear solution to the euro zone debt crisis in sight. That has some economists thinking Brazil's central bank was right to start cutting rates when it did as a preventive measure in the face of a sharp economic downturn.

Other emerging-market countries, such as Mexico and Chile, are expected to follow in Brazil's footsteps, lowering interest rates as early as this year to counter the global slowdown.

Tombini, a soft-spoken technocrat who took the helm of the central bank in January, appears to be taking a calculated gamble that the global economic headwinds will help pull inflation back toward the 4.5 percent center of the official target range in 2012.

Annual inflation in Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, is currently running at 7.31 percent, well above the 6.5 percent ceiling of the official target range.

INFLATION CHALLENGE

A double-digit increase in the minimum wage next year and rising salary demands will likely keep pressuring prices. Year-end inflation has not overshot the target ceiling since 2003.

The signs of high inflation can be seen almost everywhere in Brazil, from the cost of food and produce at supermarkets to price tags on clothing.

The central bank faces the key challenge of easing private inflation expectations that place price increases above the center of the target next year.

"The statement gives some tranquillity with respect to the pace of adjustments," said Ricardo Denadai, an economist with Santander Asset Management. "But inflation rates are not yet pleasing (the market). The latest inflation number was still bad and expectations for 2012 are getting worse."

Markets had broadly priced in a cut of 50 basis points, but economists continue to see inflation above the center of the official band next year.

In a weekly central bank survey, local analysts saw inflation in 2012 at 5.61 percent, up from a previous forecast of 5.59 percent.

Tombini has stressed that 12-month inflation should slow after September as activity at home and abroad cools. Official data on Thursday could confirm that, with analysts seeing a slowdown through mid-October from the previous month.

Brazil's economic slowdown is more likely linked to a recent rate tightening cycle than problems abroad, economists have said. The bank started to raise rates in 2010 as the economy rebounded from the global financial crisis, surging 7.5 percent.

This year the bank is forecasting expansion of 3.5 percent, while many economists expect growth closer to 3 percent.