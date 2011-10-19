* Brazil 50 bps rate cut was expected as economy cools
* Uncertain global outlook likely prompted 2nd rate cut
* Bank's language eases speculation of steeper cuts ahead
* Inflation remains a concern amid new easing cycle
By Tiago Pariz and Asher Levine
BRASILIA, Oct 19 Brazil's central bank cut its
key interest rate on Wednesday to 11.50 percent, in line with
market expectations, as a deteriorating global economy and a
sharp slowdown at home outweigh worries about high inflation.
In a unanimous vote, the central bank's monetary policy
committee, known as Copom, trimmed the benchmark Selic rate
BRCBMP=ECI by 50 basis points. That follows a similarly-sized
Aug. 31 cut that many economists worried would stoke inflation
in an economy with a turbulent history of runaway prices.
Central bank chief Alexandre Tombini is seen walking a
tightrope, trying to keep consumer demand alive while betting
that an economic slowdown at home and abroad will ease annual
inflation running at a six-year high.
The statement accompanying the rate decision pointed to the
global turmoil, saying that to mitigate the effects of the
crisis, a "moderate adjustment" to interest rates is consistent
with bringing inflation back to target in 2012.
The statement language was similar to that used by the bank
in its Sept. 29 quarterly inflation report, which economists at
the time said hinted at a mild pace of rate cuts ahead.
Since the August rate cut, the international outlook has
worsened, with no clear solution to the euro zone debt crisis
in sight. That has some economists thinking Brazil's central
bank was right to start cutting rates when it did as a
preventive measure in the face of a sharp economic downturn.
Other emerging-market countries, such as Mexico and Chile,
are expected to follow in Brazil's footsteps, lowering interest
rates as early as this year to counter the global slowdown.
Tombini, a soft-spoken technocrat who took the helm of the
central bank in January, appears to be taking a calculated
gamble that the global economic headwinds will help pull
inflation back toward the 4.5 percent center of the official
target range in 2012.
Annual inflation in Brazil, Latin America's largest
economy, is currently running at 7.31 percent, well above the
6.5 percent ceiling of the official target range.
INFLATION CHALLENGE
A double-digit increase in the minimum wage next year and
rising salary demands will likely keep pressuring prices.
Year-end inflation has not overshot the target ceiling since
2003.
The signs of high inflation can be seen almost everywhere
in Brazil, from the cost of food and produce at supermarkets to
price tags on clothing.
The central bank faces the key challenge of easing private
inflation expectations that place price increases above the
center of the target next year.
"The statement gives some tranquillity with respect to the
pace of adjustments," said Ricardo Denadai, an economist with
Santander Asset Management. "But inflation rates are not yet
pleasing (the market). The latest inflation number was still
bad and expectations for 2012 are getting worse."
Markets had broadly priced in a cut of 50 basis points, but
economists continue to see inflation above the center of the
official band next year.
In a weekly central bank survey, local analysts saw
inflation in 2012 at 5.61 percent, up from a previous forecast
of 5.59 percent.
Tombini has stressed that 12-month inflation should slow
after September as activity at home and abroad cools. Official
data on Thursday could confirm that, with analysts seeing a
slowdown through mid-October from the previous month.
Brazil's economic slowdown is more likely linked to a
recent rate tightening cycle than problems abroad, economists
have said. The bank started to raise rates in 2010 as the
economy rebounded from the global financial crisis, surging 7.5
percent.
This year the bank is forecasting expansion of 3.5 percent,
while many economists expect growth closer to 3 percent.