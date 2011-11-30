* Analysts in a Reuters poll unanimously see cut to 11 pct

* Brazil c.bank could set trend if global economy slows

* Inflation slowing but still above 6.5 pct target ceiling

By Alonso Soto and Asher Levine

BRASILIA, Nov 30 Brazil will likely cut interest rates a third straight time on Wednesday, ramping up a bet that the euro zone debt crisis and fragile world economy will brake inflation in Latin America's biggest economy.

Brazilian policymakers have been walking a fine line since August, when the central bank surprised markets by starting to cut the benchmark Selic rate despite annual inflation above a 6.5 percent target ceiling.

The move thrust central bank chief Alexandre Tombini into an uncomfortable spotlight as economists said he risked letting price pressures run out of control in a country with a history of soaring prices in the 1980s and 1990s.

But Tombini now looks prescient. A worsening debt crisis in Europe is clouding the global economy, inflation has begun to ease in Brazil, and recent indicators show Latin America's largest economy slowed sharply in the third quarter. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Interest rate graphic: link.reuters.com/pyv54s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

In a Reuters poll, 32 analysts unanimously predicted the central bank will cut rates again on Wednesday by 50 basis points to 11 percent. Some see the easing cycle taking rates as low as 9 percent by the end of 2012. [ID:nBRA002051]

Yields on interest rate futures contracts <0#DIJ:> also priced in an interest rate cut of 50 basis points at this week's meeting, the central bank's last of the year.

Before the Brazilian central bank started cutting rates in August, they stood at 12.5 percent.

Policymakers cut the Selic a second time in October, to 11.5 percent, a move met with less criticism as European debt problems threatened to spiral out of control.

Some economists now say Brazil could be a trendsetter.

In China, analysts in a Reuters poll see Asia's biggest economy lowering bank reserve requirements as early as December. In the euro zone, another Reuters poll found economists eyeing a rate cut next week to throw a lifeline to the region's banks. [ID:nL4E7MS188] and [ID:nL9E7KJ002]

The euro zone debt crisis has become the biggest threat to the global economy, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Monday, slashing its own forecasts. [ID:nL5E7MS1QX]

Economists see growth of 3.1 percent for Brazil's economy in 2011, according to a weekly central bank survey. That is below the expectations of 4 percent at the start of the year and a sharp slowing from growth of 7.5 percent in 2010, its fastest pace in 24 years.

Complicating the central bank's decision, inflation rates remain stubbornly high. The bank is targeting inflation of 4.5 percent plus or minus 2 percentage points this year, but the benchmark IPCA price index breached that ceiling in April.

Still, 12-month inflation slowed through mid-November to 6.69 percent, bringing the ceiling within reach. Tombini has repeatedly said the rate will slow further in coming months, and the central bank forecasts a 6.4 percent rate by year-end.

Economists in the weekly central bank survey are warier, forecasting 6.49 percent, just within the target.

If inflation ends the year above the ceiling, which hasn't happened since 2003, Tombini is required by law to write an open letter to the finance minister saying why that happened and what the bank will do to bring inflation down.

As recently as last week, Tombini reiterated that "moderate adjustments" of the Selic rate are consistent with a worsening world outlook and inflation converging to 4.5 percent in 2012.

Markets took the "moderate adjustments" phrasing as a flag that the 50-basis-point rate cut pace would continue because the central bank has been using that wording since August.

Even with a cut to 11 percent, Brazil's Selic will remain the world's highest interest rate among major economies.

President Dilma Rousseff has repeatedly emphasized her wish to see Brazilian borrowing costs more in line with those of global peers such as fellow emerging powerhouse China. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Luciana Lopez)