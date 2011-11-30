* Brazil keeps pace of rate cuts at 50 bps, rate at 11 pct

* Cenbank repeats "moderate" cut language in decision note

* World central banks step in as euro crisis worsens (Adds analyst comments)

By Asher Levine and Tiago Pariz

BRASILIA, Nov 30 Brazil cut interest rates by 50 basis points for a third straight time on Wednesday, betting that Europe's debt crisis and a feeble world economy will brake inflation in Latin America's largest country.

The widely expected reduction in Brazil's benchmark rate to 11 percent, in a unanimous decision, came on a frenetic day in financial markets with major central banks acting jointly to throw the global economy a lifeline as European banks faced a credit crunch reminiscent of the 2008 crisis.

Brazilian policymakers have been walking a fine line since August, when the central bank surprised markets by starting to cut the benchmark Selic rate despite annual inflation running above the government's 6.5 percent target ceiling.

But central bank chief Alexandre Tombini now looks prescient. A worsening debt crisis in Europe is clouding the global economy, inflation has begun to ease in Brazil, and recent indicators show the country's economy may have contracted in the third quarter.

The bank's statement on Wednesday repeated exactly the language used in its last rate decision, saying that "a moderate adjustment" in rates was consistent with bringing inflation down to the government's target in 2012.

That was seen by many analysts as a signal the bank had no plans to change the pace of rate cuts. Some analysts predict the Selic rate will fall to 9 percent next year.

"We believe the central bank has confirmed that 50 bps is the 'moderate' pace of cut they feel comfortable with," Nomura Securities said in a note to clients after the rate decision. "Should external conditions deteriorate, the bank would be ready to cut rates by 75 bps or even 100 bps."

All 32 analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a 50-basis-point cut.

"At least another two cuts seem to be priced in right now," said Win Thin, global currency analyst at Brown Brothers Harriman. "There's talk of other stimulus measures, so there's other stuff in the pipeline."

The government plans to announce fresh steps in the next days to relax credit conditions to keep consumption from flagging, a senior official said on Wednesday. [ID:nN1E7AT1OJ]

Wednesday's rate cut follows a surprise move by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the central banks of Britain, Canada and Switzerland to provide additional liquidity to support the global financial system. For more see [ID:nL5E7MU118].

World financial markets rallied on the move, which came after euro zone finance ministers agreed to bulk up their bailout fund but acknowledged they may have to turn to the International Monetary Fund for more help. [ID:nL5E7MU6C7]

China also slashed reserve requirements for banks on Wednesday for the first time in nearly three years to ease credit curbs and shore up its economy. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

CRISIS HITS HOME

Brazil's central bank had lopped 100 basis points off the Selic rate before Wednesday's decision to try to shield its economy from global turmoil. But the crisis is reaching closer to home, with third-quarter gross domestic product numbers due next Tuesday expected to show a slight contraction.

Brazil's economy is expected to grow 3.1 percent in 2011, according to a weekly central bank survey, below initial expectations of 4 percent and much less than 2010's growth rate of 7.5 percent, the fastest pace in 24 years.

Stubbornly high inflation in Brazil remains a headache for the government of President Dilma Rousseff, which is trying to insulate the economy from a global slowdown that could tarnish her popularity early in her presidency.

The central bank is targeting inflation of 4.5 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points, this year, but the benchmark IPCA price index breached that ceiling in April.

Still, 12-month inflation slowed through mid-November to 6.69 percent, bringing the ceiling within reach. Tombini has repeatedly said the rate will slow further in coming months, and the central bank forecasts a 6.4 percent rate by year-end.

Additional moderate rate cuts, coupled with government steps aimed at easing credit conditions and helping struggling industries like car makers, appear to be Rousseff's strategy for shoring up the economy.

(Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Stuart Grudgings and Andrew Hay)