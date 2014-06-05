GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar crunched, bonds boosted as Fed goes gradual
* Dollar lower across the board in Asia, weakness could be lengthy
BRASILIA, June 5 Brazil's economic growth will be less intense this year than in 2013, but policymakers will remain vigilant to battle inflationary pressures, according to the minutes of the central bank's last interest rate setting meeting released on Thursday.
The bank kept its benchmark Selic rate on hold at 11 percent last week, but signaled policymakers are prepared to hike rates again if needed to curb quickening prices.
The bank said both its 2014 and 2015 inflation estimates were reduced from previous meetings. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)
* Dollar lower across the board in Asia, weakness could be lengthy
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
March 15 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: RUSSIA A key Republican lawmaker says he does not believe the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 election campaign, adding to pressure on FBI Director James Comey to provide evidence supporting or debunking Trump's claim. The top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee say sanctions imposed on Russia over its involv