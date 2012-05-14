SAO PAULO May 14 The current level of Brazil's currency, the real, should not be considered as "worrisome," Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Monday, adding that the government does not have nor intends to set a goal for the real.

At 1410 local time (1710 GMT), the real weakened 1.8 percent to 1.99 per U.S. dollar. The real has slipped 6.35 percent against the dollar in 2012, following a series of central bank interventions and a fall in Brazil's benchmark interest rate. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by James Dalgleish)