MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil plunge to weigh on Gulf; ex-dividends may dampen Abu Dhabi
DUBAI, March 9 An overnight plunge in crude oil prices looks set to push down Gulf bourses on Thursday, and could take some markets below technical support levels.
SAO PAULO Feb 14 Brazilian policymakers are more worried about curbing volatility in the foreign exchange market rather than setting a trading range for the real, a source on President Dilma Rousseff's economic team said on Thursday.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, signaled that the real could strengthen past the level of 1.95 per dollar - considered by many investors as the lower limit of a new trading band imposed by the central bank - as long as the appreciation is gradual.
DUBAI, March 9 An overnight plunge in crude oil prices looks set to push down Gulf bourses on Thursday, and could take some markets below technical support levels.
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* BOJ, Fed unlikely to take part in dialogue - sources (Adds details)