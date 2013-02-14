SAO PAULO Feb 14 Brazilian policymakers are more worried about curbing volatility in the foreign exchange market rather than setting a trading range for the real, a source on President Dilma Rousseff's economic team said on Thursday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, signaled that the real could strengthen past the level of 1.95 per dollar - considered by many investors as the lower limit of a new trading band imposed by the central bank - as long as the appreciation is gradual.