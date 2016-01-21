SAO PAULO Jan 21 Brazil's real weakened in
early trading on Thursday to around 4.16 to the dollar, nearing
its lowest levels in more than a decade, after the central bank
surprised markets and held rates stable despite inflation
running at more than 10 percent a year.
The central bank's monetary policy committee, known as the
Copom, kept rates at 14.25 percent after a two-day meeting that
ended late Wednesday.
That marked an about-turn from more hawkish signals it had
fed markets in previous weeks. Central bank chief Alexandre
Tombini had flagged the change of stance on Tuesday, when he
said the bank would take into account a significant downgrade of
Brazil's growth outlook by the International Monetary Fund.
The currency has weakened nearly 5 percent so far in January
after losing 32 percent of its face value against the greenback
over 2015.
In a trading note after the bank's decision was announced,
Barclays advised clients to target an exchange rate of 4.24 to
the dollar.
Investors have been concerned over President Dilma
Rousseff's policy direction after she dismissed her previous
Finance Minister Joaquim Levy, considered a fiscal hawk who
departed from her policy and was intent on clamping down on the
government's big spending.
She replaced him with government loyalist Nelson Barbosa,
who is pushing for the return to expanding credit to jump start
the economy now in its worst recession in decades.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Daniel Flynn and
Bernadette Baum)