BRASILIA Oct 3 A revised draft of a
constitutional reform to limit public spending in Brazil to the
inflation rate will only include health and education
expenditure starting from 2018, Finance Minister Henrique
Meirelles said on Monday.
The minister added that the index used to cap spending could
be changed 10 years after the measure was implemented, with each
presidential mandate allowed to make a fresh change. The reform
is due to be voted on in a special commission of the lower house
on Thursday.
