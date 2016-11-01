(Adds president's comment supporting second program in 2016)

By Silvio Cascione and Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA Nov 1 The head of Brazil's Senate called on Tuesday for a second amnesty program for undeclared assets abroad after a window ending on Oct. 31 drew less than his expectations.

Senate President Renan Calheiros told journalists he would present a bill next week to open the window in 2017 to secure more public funds as ordinary tax revenue plummets in a severe recession.

"I proposed to President Michel Temer that we reopen the amnesty program next year ... so that we can have at least as much revenue in 2017," Calheiros said.

He said the program could have attracted 100 billion reais ($30.91 billion) if it were not for legal uncertainty created by the lower house of Congress last month.

Soon after Calheiros' comment, Temer told reporters he favored opening a new program. "If it's possible to do it soon, let it be this year," he said before entering a dinner for Portugal's prime minister, Antonio Costa, in Brasilia.

The government will collect 50.9 billion reais ($15.83 billion) in taxes and fines under the program this year, the federal tax agency said on Tuesday.

The extraordinary revenues surpassed 50 billion reais, as Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles had forecast, but fell short of more ambitious targets floated by lawmakers.

Senator Romero Juca, president of the ruling Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, estimated that a second amnesty window could raise 30 billion reais more for public coffers, adding that the Senate could approve another program this year.

"We need to improve the bill, maybe raise the tax rate a little so we don't reward those who waited," he told reporters.

The central bank said separately on Monday that Brazilian investors repatriated $10 billion under the amnesty program that expired last month. Investors were required to pay taxes and a fine to apply for the amnesty, but could opt to maintain their funds abroad.

Tax agency chief Jorge Rachid said the program was a success. A total of 25,011 individual taxpayers and 103 companies declared the equivalent of 169.9 billion reais in undeclared assets abroad.

The government has been counting on that money to meet its 2016 budget target and prevent a record budget gap from growing even faster as a long-running recession hurts tax revenues.

Brazil accumulated a primary deficit of 188.3 billion reais in the twelve months through September, well above the official 2016 target of 163.9 billion reais. ($1 = 3.22 Brazilian reais) ($1 = 3.2355 reais)