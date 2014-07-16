UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 16 Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.5 percent in May from April, the strongest increase since November 2013, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.
Retail sales had been expected to drop by 0.1 percent, according to the median estimate of 21 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 0.6 percent to a rise of 0.6 percent.
May's retail sales rose 4.8 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Felipe Pontes; Writing by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources