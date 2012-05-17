SAO PAULO May 17 Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose a lower-than-expected 0.2 percent in March from February , the government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Retail sales had been expected to rise 0.4 percent, according to the median estimate of 22 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a decrease of 0.6 percent to an increase of 1.0 percent.

March retail sales volumes jumped 12.5 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, more than the 11.2 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 8.8 percent to 13.3 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Diogo Ferreira Gomes Editing by W Simon)