RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 14 Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.3 percent in December from November , government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Retail sales had been expected to edge up 0.05 percent, according to the median estimate of 18 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from -0.8 percent to 0.6 percent.

December's retail sales rose 6.7 percent from a year earlier , according to the IBGE, more than the 6.3 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 4.7 percent to 7.3 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Diogo Ferreira Gomes; Writing by Brad Haynes; editing by Patrick Graham)