BRIEF-Terex says intention to sell up to 9.5% of total shares outstanding of KoneCranes Plc
* Terex corp says intention to sell up to 9.5% of total shares outstanding of konecranes plc, corresponding to up to 7.45 million class a konecranes shares
SAO PAULO Aug 16 Retail sales volumes in Brazil posted a surprise gain of 1.5 percent in June from May , government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
Retail sales had been expected to fall 0.3 percent, according to the median estimate of 24 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a 0.9 percent drop to a 0.75 percent increase.
June's retail sales rose 9.5 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, more than the 6.5 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 5.5 percent to 8.7 percent.
Feb 14 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC urged the board of furniture retailer Rent-A-Center Inc to start evaluating strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company.
* State Street Corporation reports 16.6 percent passive stake in Lockheed Martin Corp, as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lGXQc2) Further company coverage: