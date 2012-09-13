SAO PAULO, Sept 13 Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 1.4 percent in July from June, above the median of analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Retail sales had been expected to gain 1.0 percent, according to the median estimate of 26 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from 0.0 percent to an increase of 1.9 percent.

July's retail sales rose 7.1 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, slightly more than the 6.9 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 5.0 percent to a rise of 10.0 percent.