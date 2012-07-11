SAO PAULO, July 11 Retail sales volumes in Brazil unexpectedly fell 0.8 percent in May from April , government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

Retail sales had been expected to rise 0.6 percent, according to the median estimate of 14 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a 0.3 percent drop to a 1.0 percent increase.

May's retail sales rose 8.2 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, less than the 10.5 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 8.8 percent to 11.2 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Diogo Ferreira Gomes; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by W Si9mon)