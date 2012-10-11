UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 11 Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.2 percent in August from July, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
Retail sales had been expected to slip 0.1 percent, according to the median estimate of 23 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 0.9 percent to a rise of 1.0 percent.
August's retail sales jumped 10.1 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, more than the 9.1 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 7.5 percent to 11.6 percent.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources