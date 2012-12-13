UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO Dec 13 Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.8 percent in October from September, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
Retail sales had been expected to grow 0.9 percent, according to the median estimate of 31 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from 0.2 percent to 1.7 percent growth.
October's retail sales jumped 9.1 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, close to the 9.0 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from 5.0 percent to 11.4 percent growth.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources