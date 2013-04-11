April 11 Retail sales volumes in Brazil fell 0.4 percent in February from January, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Retail sales had been expected to rise 1.2 percent, according to the median estimate of 21 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from flat sales to a 2.8 percent rise.

February's retail sales slipped 0.2 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, compared to the median estimate of a 3.65 percent rise in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 1.3 percent to 6.5 percent.