SAO PAULO Nov 13 Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.5 percent in September from August, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

Retail sales had been expected to rise 0.7 percent, according to the median estimate of 24 economists polled by Reuters.

September retail sales grew 4.1 percent from a year earlier , the IBGE said, less than the 4.5 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll.